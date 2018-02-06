Quaker Steak & Lube Satisfying Cravings All Year with New Monthly Flavors

FLAVOR-CRAVERS DELIGHT over new sauces, shakes and featured beers

Westlake, OH (RestaurantNews.com) It’s long been known that there’s no secret to what makes the wings, burgers and ribs at the award-winning, family, casual dining restaurant Quaker Steak & Lube®, so good. It’s the sauce! Beginning this month, Quaker Steak & Lube is showcasing a new, limited-edition sauce each month during 2018. Buffalo Honey Sting ‘R’ joins more than 20 existing sauces already on the menu, but it’s available only during February, and once it’s gone, it’s gone!

Buffalo Honey Sting ‘R’ is a sweet and spicy blend of smoked jalapeño, classic Buffalo, and honey. The combination of flavors is sure to be a crowd pleaser with the right touch of heat and spice offset by a bit of sweetness. Upcoming monthly sauce flavors will follow in the same vein of creative flavor fusions. Guests can receive monthly sauce flavor announcements at their local Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant on the first of each month, or by visiting their local Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant Facebook page.

Complementing the new sauce flavors are seasonal, limited-edition milkshakes—spiked versions for adults and non-alcoholic versions for all ages. February’s spiked shake is the Jim Beam Cocoa Puff, a tall glass filled with a delectable blend of ice cream, bourbon, and the timeless favorite cereal, Cocoa Puffs. The alcohol-free version features the same Cocoa Puff base with hints of banana. A new milkshake will be introduced every two months, and will be announced in restaurants and on social media.

The flavor blitz continues with Quaker Steak & Lube’s new Beer of the Month program, featuring a domestic and import or local craft beer. Guests will find a new domestic brew showcased each month alongside featured imports or local brewery crafts for those who have a palette preference for lagers and ales brewed with varieties of hops and other flavors.

“Quaker Steak & Lube is famous for its variety of sauces—many of which are award-winning—and we are expanding on that for our guests,” shared Bruce Lane, Vice President. “We’re sure each new monthly sauce will be highly sought after, so we urge guests to visit a Quaker Steak & Lube early each month to try them, as well as the featured shakes and beers.”

Guests can enjoy all of the new and legendary sauces on Quaker Steak & Lube’s famous jumbo bone-in wings, breaded boneless wings, grilled boneless wings, shrimp and baby back ribs. The Jim Beam Cocoa Puff and Cocoa Puff banana shakes go great with half-pound steakburgers and fries. Featured beers pair well with anything, and make a great accompaniment to sporting events that air on large-screen TVs throughout Quaker Steak & Lube’s spacious restaurants.

Looking for Basketball Madness party catering? Quaker Steak & Lube has the best party fuel to take to your next party, or guests can even host a party at the restaurant. Catering menus are available online, and details are available at each local restaurant.

Follow Quaker Steak & Lube on Twitter and Instagram at @QuakerSteak and on Facebook at Quaker Steak & Lube. For more information, including locations, menu and online ordering, visit www.TheLube.com. Quaker Steak & Lube is operated and franchised by TA Restaurant Group, a division of TravelCenters of America LLC.

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes nearly 50 locations in fourteen states across the U.S. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars, motorcycles, and race cars suspended from the ceilings with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its wings and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, please visit www.thelube.com.

About TA Restaurant Group

The TA Restaurant Group includes more than 880 quick service restaurants, full service restaurants and other food outlets, including ten proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. The TA Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC, which offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services in 43 states and in Canada. For more information about TA and the TA Restaurant Group, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com.

About TravelCenters of America LLC

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA® and Petro Stopping Centers® travel center brands and the Minit Mart® convenience store brand. For more information on TravelCenters, TA, and Petro Stopping Centers, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information on Minit Mart, please visit www.minitmart.com.

Contact:

Chelsea Bear

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cbear@fish-consulting.com