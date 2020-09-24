Quaker Steak & Lube Rolls Into Raphine

Award-Winning, Casual-Dining Restaurant Now Open Inside White’s Travel Center

Westlake, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Quaker Steak & Lube ® (QSL), one of the nation’s leading family casual-dining chains, is bringing its award-winning flavor and unique automotive design to Raphine, Virginia. The new restaurant, located at 30 Commerce Park Drive, inside White’s Travel Center (Petro Raphine), is the restaurant’s second Virginia location and will operate under the ownership of Bobby Berkstresser.

Quaker Steak & Lube Raphine is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. The restaurant offers a wide assortment of menu items, such as award-winning wings, burgers and sandwiches paired with ample beer, wine and cocktail selections.

The dining room is open under social-distancing guidelines, and the restaurant also features a beautiful outdoor seating area where guests can enjoy delicious meals with a view. Carryout is available and Quaker Steak & Lube merchandise, including its famous award-winning sauces, is available for purchase.

The new restaurant, which celebrated its grand opening on September 23, embodies the automotive legacy and tradition associated with Quaker Steak & Lube. Guests are greeted at the entrance by a suspended race car before stepping inside where more classic cars and motorcycles hang overhead. An equally-impressive museum space showcasing a stunning lineup of automobiles is set to up in 2021.

“Now more than ever, people are looking for great-tasting, high-quality food they can get safely and conveniently, and Quaker Steak & Lube has something for everyone,” said Bruce Lane, vice president. “From burgers to steaks to salads to our revamped beverage options, we’re excited to bring this flavor to the local community and expand our footprint in Northern Virginia.”

Guests can order online at thelube.com or by calling 540-377-4005. For more information on the Quaker Steak & Lube in Raphine, visit www.thelube.com/locations/virginia/raphine .

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes 41 locations in 11 states across the U.S. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars and motorcycles, with craveable food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, please visit thelube.com .

