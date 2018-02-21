Quaker Steak & Lube Rewards $25,000 Grand Prize

Family casual-dining restaurant Quaker Steak & Lube held a national $25,000 Holiday Sweepstakes promotion. From November 7 – December 31, 2017, guests purchasing $50 in Quaker Steak & Lube gift cards in participating restaurants received a $10 bonus card for dining at The Lube in January or February, 2018. The bonus card also included a scratch off code that guests submitted online to enter to win one of seven $1,000 prizes, and the grand prize of $25,000.
Daniel Fritzman had 4 scratch-off cards, and entered the codes on the last day of the promotion. Skeptical about entering at first, he decided he had nothing to lose! Turns out, he had $25,000 to gain!
The Quaker Steak & Lube brand includes nearly 50 locations in fourteen states across the U.S. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars, motorcycles, and race cars suspended from the ceilings with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its wings and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, please visit www.thelube.com.
