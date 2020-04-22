Quaker Steak & Lube Restaurant Re-Opens In Gonzales, Louisiana

New Management Fast Tracks Opening of Local Favorite for Exciting New Carryout and Delivery Dining Options

Westlake, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Quaker Steak & Lube ®, one of the nation’s leading family casual-dining restaurant chains, has re-opened in the Gonzales, Louisiana community under new ownership and management. The restaurant, located at 2706 Cabela’s Parkway, is offering carryout and delivery daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. until dining room restrictions are lifted. Award-winning guest favorites including wings, salads, burgers and sandwiches are available for pickup and through third-party delivery partners.

The Gonzales restaurant has undergone a number of upgrades and renovations that guests will see once the dining room is opened for full service. Until then, guests can call (225) 647-9464 to place an order or use convenient online ordering available at www.thelube.com , then pick up their food via curbside drive-up. Patrons can enjoy additional convenience with delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash and UberEats through each service’s mobile app.

Quaker Steak & Lube in Gonzales is owned by QSL Ascension LLC and operated by Quaker Steak & Lube. The owners are proud to open during this time when the local community is seeking new and fresh options for dining at home, while also helping to boost the local economy through new jobs. The owners are also extending discounts to first responders and healthcare workers upon opening.

“We’re excited to be working with the Gonzales franchise owners to re-open this Quaker Steak restaurant and look forward to its new success,” said Bruce Lane, Vice President. “This community has many loyal Quaker Steak fans and we’re happy to be fueling their hearts and stomachs again.”

Once the restaurant is able to open for dining-in, hours will be extended and guests will enjoy spacious seating with over 150 table seats, 20 bar seats, a full garage bar and a multitude of TVs to view their favorite sports and games. The full menu will be available, including bone-in, grilled and breaded boneless wings, steaks, a wide variety of steakburgers and sandwiches, ribs, salmon, mac & cheese and more than 20 sauces. A full bar will include a wide variety of draft and bottled domestic and craft beers, wines and handcrafted cocktails. A date for the dining room opening is yet to be determined.

With its unique décor of classic cars, motorcycles and race cars, delicious food options and high-octane entertainment and events, Quaker Steak & Lube® appeals to guests of all ages. For more information on Quaker Steak & Lube® of Gonzales, visit http://thelube.com/locations/louisiana/gonzales-la/ .

Having undergone a strategic brand refinement, Quaker Steak & Lube is positioned for franchise development and growth. With heightened operational and service standards, an integrated marketing strategy, improved food and beverage menu offerings and a support team backed by decades of experience, the brand is drawing interest and consideration from restaurant franchisees nationwide. Quaker Steak & Lube operations are based in Westlake, Ohio. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube franchising opportunities, visit https://lubefranchising.com .

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes 43 locations in twelve states across the U.S. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars and motorcycles, with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com or www.lubefranchising.com .