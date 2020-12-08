Quaker Steak & Lube Ready to Serve Salem

Award-Winning, Casual-Dining Restaurant Now Open for Take-Out, Curbside Business in Salem
Westlake, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Quaker Steak & Lube® (QSL), one of the nation’s leading family casual-dining chains, is bringing its award-winning flavor and unique automotive design to Salem, Ohio. The new restaurant, located at 161 Penn Ave, is now officially open for business – marking the fourth Youngstown-area location and the first under the ownership of Brooke and Brandy Pidgeon.
Quaker Steak & Lube Salem, open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., is accommodating take-out and curbside-pickup orders to start. The restaurant is set to open its dining area in the near future, where guests will be able to enjoy award-winning wings, burgers and sandwiches while also admiring the classic automotive paraphernalia associated with Quaker Steak & Lube.
When open, the dining room will operate under social-distancing guidelines, and Quaker Steak & Lube merchandise – including its famous award-winning sauces – will be available for purchase.
“We’re excited to continue our growth in the Youngstown market and bring Quaker Steak & Lube to the community of Salem,” said Bruce Lane, vice president. “Residents in the area can’t get enough of our delicious meals – whether it’s the buffalo wings, burgers and everything else in between – and this new Salem restaurant just gives them another way to enjoy our award-winning food safely and conveniently.”
Guests can order online at www.thelube.com or by calling 330-624-9464. For more information on the Quaker Steak & Lube in Salem, visit www.thelube.com/locations/ohio/salem and like them on www.Facebook.com/QSLSalem.
About Quaker Steak & Lube®
The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes 41 locations in 11 states across the United States. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars and motorcycles, with craveable food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, please visit thelube.com.
Media Contacts:
Brian Campbell
Fishman PR
847-945-1300
bcampbell@fishmanpr.com
or
Tina Arundel
Quaker Steak & Lube / TravelCenters of America
216-389-3028
tarundel@ta-petro.com
The post Quaker Steak & Lube Ready to Serve Salem first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.