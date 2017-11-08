Quaker Steak & Lube Promotes Bruce Lane To Vice President Of Operations And Franchise Services

TA Restaurant Group Expands Lane’s Role Amidst Ongoing Efforts to Reinvigorate Legacy Brand and Drive Nationwide Expansion

Bruce Lane

Westlake, OH (RestaurantNews.com) The fun family casual-dining franchise Quaker Steak & Lube®, known for its award-winning food, including Best Wings USA and more than 20 sauces, announced today that Bruce Lane has been promoted to vice president of operations and franchise services. Lane joined the company earlier this year as vice president of franchise services and has been a fundamental part of TA Restaurant Group’s ongoing plans to reinvigorate the 43-year-old brand and grow Quaker Steak & Lube into a nationally recognized concept through franchising. In his new role, Lane will be responsible for leading the brand’s internal operations and franchise teams, as well as continuing to spearhead strategic efforts to propel Quaker Steak & Lube’s national footprint through franchising.

“While it’s only been a few months since Bruce joined the Quaker Steak & Lube executive team, he’s brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table and has been highly instrumental in our efforts to expand the brand’s footprint,” said John Ponczoch, Senior Vice President of TravelCenters of America and head of TA Restaurant Group. “We’re thrilled to announce this well-deserved promotion, and have no doubt that expanding Bruce’s role will accelerate the momentum we’ve generated this year through our aggressive efforts to evolve Quaker Steak & Lube and transform it into a nationally recognized brand.”

Since joining Quaker Steak & Lube in June, Lane’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the franchising industry established him as an integral part of TA Restaurant Group’s revitalization of the brand and aggressive efforts in franchise development. In addition to having more than 25 years of experience developing operationally sound and profitable restaurants and implementing growth and marketing strategies for several national foodservice and retail brands, Lane was also a multi-unit franchisee of Waffle House.

As one of the country’s largest multi-unit operators, TA Restaurant Group, a division of Fortune 500 company TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ: TA), includes more than 870 quick service restaurants, full service restaurants and other food outlets, including ten proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. Under the leadership of its experienced executive team, TA Restaurant Group has been focused on strengthening the brand, which most recently has included adding a new corporate chef and launching a new menu nationwide. TA Restaurant Group also is evolving Quaker Steak & Lube’s restaurant design, while keeping the signature ambiance of racecars suspended from the ceilings and gas station memorabilia lining the walls. The brand will put a renewed focus on providing more flexible, non-traditional buildouts for franchisees to allow more aggressive growth in stadiums, colleges, kiosks, and airports.

For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Bruce Lane at blane@thelube.com or visit www.LubeFranchising.com. Follow Quaker Steak & Lube on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for the latest news.

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

Quaker Steak & Lube®, founded over 40 years ago in Pennsylvania (the Quaker State) in a renovated filling station, now includes over 50 locations in fourteen states across the U.S. “The Lube”® combines unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars, motorcycles, and race cars suspended from the ceilings with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment & events appealing to guests of all ages. Quaker Steak & Lube® has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube®, please visit www.thelube.com.

About TA Restaurant Group

TA Restaurant Group includes more than 870 quick service restaurants, full service restaurants and other food outlets, including ten proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. TA Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC, which offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services in 43 states and in Canada. For more information about TA and TA Restaurant Group, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com.

