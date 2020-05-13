Quaker Steak & Lube Opens New Location in Bensalem, Pennsylvania

First Philadelphia-Area Restaurant

Westlake, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Quaker Steak & Lube ® (QSL), one of the nation’s leading family casual-dining chains, is celebrating the grand opening of a new restaurant in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, the company’s first presence in the Philadelphia area. The full-service restaurant, located at 2900 Street Road , is a QSL franchise owned and operated by local businessman John Tripodi.

The Bensalem QSL opens offering carry-out and delivery (through third-party delivery partners) from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily. QSL is closely monitoring Pennsylvania state guidelines (regarding restaurant restrictions due to COVID-19) and will open the dining room to patrons when state law permits.

The restaurant is located in a 10,000 square foot, standalone building that seats more than 200, and an outdoor patio that will provide capacity for an additional 40 guests. QSL offers a unique dining and entertainment option for the local community with its distinctive motor-themed décor. The broad food menu includes award-winning wings, burgers and sandwiches, and an ample beer, wine and cocktail selection. The array of entertainment options includes local musicians, karaoke, and a full schedule of exciting events such as Bike Nites and Car Cruise-Ins.

“Our company got its start in Pennsylvania and expanding our presence to the Philadelphia area is particularly meaningful,” said Bruce Lane, vice president of Quaker Steak & Lube. “We look forward to introducing those in the eastern portion of the state to our award-winning options and providing an entertainment venue and new gathering place for the local community.”

Guests can order online at thelube.com or call (267) 609- WING (9464) to place an order. Third party delivery services like UberEATS, GrubHub and DoorDash will soon be available as well. For more information on the Bensalem Quaker Steak & Lube, visit http://thelube.com/locations/pennsylvania/bensalem/ .

Having undergone a strategic brand refinement, Quaker Steak & Lube is positioned for franchise development and growth. With heightened operational and service standards, an integrated marketing strategy, improved food and beverage menu offerings and a support team backed by decades of experience, the brand is drawing interest and consideration from restaurant franchisees nationwide. Quaker Steak & Lube operations are based in Westlake, Ohio. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube franchising opportunities, visit https://lubefranchising.com .

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes 42 locations in twelve states across the U.S. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars and motorcycles, with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com or www.lubefranchising.com .

Media Contacts:

Brian Campbell

Fishman Public Relations

847-945-1300

bcampbell@fishmanpr.com

or

Tina Arundel

Quaker Steak & Lube / TravelCenters of America

216-389-3028

tarundel@ta-petro.com