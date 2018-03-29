Quaker Steak & Lube Offers Franchise Development Incentive to Prospects at Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas

Waived and discounted fees highlight incentive offer

Westlake, OH (RestaurantNews.com) The fun family casual dining franchise Quaker Steak & Lube® announced today it will be exhibiting at the annual Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas April 3-6. As part of the brand’s ongoing efforts to drive aggressive nationwide growth, Quaker Steak & Lube recently debuted a new franchise development incentive to attract candidates in key target markets throughout the country. Qualified franchisees who sign to open more than one restaurant will receive waived development fees, 50 percent off of the initial franchise fee, and discounted royalty fees.

Known for its award-winning food, including Best Wings USA and more than 20 sauces, Quaker Steak & Lube has supercharged its franchise development efforts over the past several years. The company will have key executives, including Bruce Lane, vice president of operations and franchise services, and Paul Weston, director of operations support, available to meet with prospective candidates throughout the show at booth #529.

“We’ve continually invested in our products, processes and infrastructure to reinvigorate Quaker Steak & Lube while staying true to the unique brand identity that has attracted a cult-like following nationwide. These efforts have positioned the brand for tremendous growth, and we look forward to introducing conference attendees to the new and improved Quaker Steak & Lube,” said Lane.

Quaker Steak & Lube also recently unveiled its innovative new restaurant prototype, the Express, a walk-up concept designed for quick-service audiences that features a revamped look and offers a condensed menu that fans recognize. The company opened its first Express location in Gary, Indiana, in January with several more stores in the pipeline. The quick-service option is a platform that is only the beginning of the brand’s continued revitalization, with plans to implement breakfast options and enhanced online ordering.

“Our new Express concept allows us to appeal to both full- and quick-service audiences and reinforces Quaker Steak & Lube as a great option for multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolio with an established brand,” added Lane. “Our traditional concept now has the ability to exist in non-traditional spaces, while still providing our loyal guests with the same exceptional service and great tasting food. We’re excited for Quaker Steak & Lube Express’ growth potential.”

Prospective franchisees should have multi-unit operating experience, preferably in the restaurant industry, at least $1 million in liquid assets and a minimum net worth of $3 million. Quaker Steak & Lube offers multiple building designs to capitalize on the square footage, both inside and outside of the building, – as well as conversions and non-traditional buildouts for airports, stadiums, colleges and kiosks. Quaker Steak & Lube has an Average Unit Volume that’s higher than most casual dining restaurants. The brand is looking to grow its national footprint by expanding to markets such as Atlanta, Georgia, Indianapolis, Indiana; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbus, Ohio; Cincinnati, Ohio; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit, Michigan; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Lexington, Kentucky; Louisville, Kentucky; and across Florida.

Quaker Steak & Lube was purchased in 2016 by TravelCenters of America (Nasdaq: TA) and is now operated by TA Restaurant Group, one of the country’s largest multi-unit operators. Under the leadership of its experienced executive team, TA Restaurant Group has spent nearly two years revamping Quaker Steak & Lube, including bringing on a new executive chef and launching new food and beverage menus nationwide. Additionally, TA Restaurant Group is evolving Quaker Steak & Lube’s restaurant design, while keeping the signature ambiance of automobile and gas station memorabilia throughout the interior.

For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Bruce Lane at blane@thelube.com or visit www.LubeFranchising.com. Follow Quaker Steak & Lube on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for the latest news.

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes nearly 50 locations in fourteen states across the U.S. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars, motorcycles, and race cars suspended from the ceilings with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, please visit www.thelube.com.

About TA Restaurant Group

The TA Restaurant Group includes more than 880 quick service restaurants, full service restaurants and other food outlets and ten proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. The TA Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC. For more information about TA and the TA Restaurant Group, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com.

About TravelCenters of America LLC

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services in 43 states and in Canada, principally under the TA® and Petro Stopping Centers® travel center brands and the Minit Mart® convenience store brand. For more information on TravelCenters, TA, and Petro Stopping Centers, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information on Minit Mart, please visit www.minitmart.com.

