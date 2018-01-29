Quaker Steak & Lube Now Offering New Franchise Development Incentive To Drive Aggressive Nationwide Growth

Through April 30, 2018, Qualified Multi-Unit Franchisees Will Receive 50 Percent off Franchise Fee, Waived Development Fees, and Discounted Royalty Fees

Westlake, OH (RestaurantNews.com) The fun family casual-dining franchise Quaker Steak & Lube®, known for its award-winning food, including Best Wings USA and more than 20 sauces, announced today that it is offering a new franchise development incentive to drive the company’s aggressive nationwide growth. Now through April 30, 2018, franchisees that sign to open more than one Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant will receive waived development fees, 50 percent off of the initial franchise fee, and discounted royalty fees. Each incentive is part of Quaker Steak & Lube’s plan to attract new franchisee candidates for growth markets across the country.

“Throughout 2017, we focused our energy on revitalizing Quaker Steak & Lube as a whole and implemented various improvements from streamlining operations to crafting our food and beverage menu to best serve our customers,” said Bruce Lane, vice president of operations and franchise services. “Now, we are fueling our efforts to aggressively expand. These special incentives come at a great time for the brand as we are looking for additional franchisees to help carry on the legacy of what Quaker Steak & Lube has become – while bringing our new and improved look, as well as our new Quaker Steak & Lube Express concept, to markets across the country. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity and we are thrilled to meet entrepreneurs that are interested in taking advantage of the offer and growing the brand.”

New qualified Quaker Steak & Lube franchisees can now take advantage of significant offers, including 50 percent off of the initial franchise fee — a $20,000 value — and reduced royalties for the first three years, including the first year at 2.5% — a substantial savings from the standard royalty rate of 5 percent*. The royalty rate will increase slightly to 3.5 percent in the second year and 4.5 percent in the third year.

Quaker Steak & Lube is looking to grow its national footprint by expanding to target markets such as Indianapolis, Indiana; Columbus, Ohio; Toledo, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Lexington, Kentucky; Louisville, Kentucky; and across Florida. Candidates should have multi-unit ownership experience, preferably in the restaurant industry, at least $1 million in liquid assets and a minimum net worth of $3 million. Quaker Steak & Lube offers building designs to capitalize on the square footage, both inside and outside of the building, which includes the Custom Cruiser (freestanding), Power Lube (freestanding or endcap), and new Quaker Steak & Lube Express concept, with additional opportunities for conversions and non-traditional buildouts.

Purchased in 2016 by TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ: TA) – a Fortune 500 company operated by the TA Restaurant Group and one of the country’s largest multi-unit operators – Quaker Steak & Lube is in the midst of a revamp and recently added a new corporate chef and launched a new menu nationwide. Under the leadership of its experienced executive team, TA Restaurant Group is evolving Quaker Steak & Lube’s restaurant design, while keeping the signature ambiance of racecars suspended from the ceilings and gas station memorabilia lining the walls. The brand also is developing more flexible, non-traditional buildouts for franchisees to allow more aggressive growth in stadiums, colleges, kiosks, and airports.

For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Bruce Lane at blane@thelube.com or visit www.LubeFranchising.com. Follow Quaker Steak & Lube on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for the latest news.

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

Quaker Steak & Lube®, founded over 40 years ago in Pennsylvania (the Quaker State) in a renovated filling station, now includes nearly 50 locations in fourteen states across the U.S. “The Lube”® combines unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars, motorcycles, and race cars suspended from the ceilings with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment & events appealing to guests of all ages. Quaker Steak & Lube® has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube®, please visit www.thelube.com.

About TA Restaurant Group

The TA Restaurant Group includes more than 880 quick service restaurants, full service restaurants and other food outlets, including ten proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. The TA Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC, which offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services in 43 states and in Canada. For more information about TA and the TA Restaurant Group, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com.

About TravelCenters of America LLC

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA® and Petro Stopping Centers® travel center brands and the Minit Mart® convenience store brand. For more information on TravelCenters, TA, and Petro Stopping Centers, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information on Minit Mart, please visit www.minitmart.com.

Contact:

Chelsea Bear

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cbear@fish-consulting.com