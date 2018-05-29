Quaker Steak & Lube Invites Guests To ‘Round Up’ To Benefit Folds Of Honor

Donations To provide scholarships For Spouses and Children of Fallen or disabled soldiers

Westlake, OH (RestaurantNews.com) The award-winning, family casual dining restaurant, Quaker Steak & Lube®, is celebrating America’s most patriotic holidays with a campaign to garner donations for the Folds of Honor organization. Together with Budweiser, Quaker Steak & Lube will honor the sacrifices of fallen or disabled military service men and women by inviting restaurant guests to round-up their checks to the next dollar (or more), from May 25 — the start of Memorial Day Weekend — through July 4. All donations will go to Folds of Honor to provide educational scholarships to families of American service men and women who have paid the price for our freedom while on active duty in the U.S. armed forces.

“It’s our privilege to participate in the Folds of Honor program to pay tribute to America’s heroes,” shared Bruce Lane, Vice President of Quaker Steak & Lube. “The scholarships that Folds of Honor awards through these donations help to give hope and support through education to military service families who have lost so much. Together, we can really make a difference,” he added.

During the 6-week fundraising campaign, guests at participating Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants simply need to tell their servers they want to “round up” their check for Folds of Honor. Guests can round up to the next dollar, or make a larger donation if they wish. Guests can also provide the name of the service member for whom they wish to honor with their donation.

For guests unable to make it to Quaker Steak & Lube during this time, a donation can still be made by texting their pledge amount along with QSL to 36413 (message and data rates may apply).

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes nearly 50 locations in fourteen states across the U.S. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars, motorcycles, and race cars suspended from the ceilings with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, please visit www.thelube.com.

About TA Restaurant Group

The TA Restaurant Group includes more than 880 quick service restaurants, full service restaurants, and ten proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube®, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. The TA Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC. For more information about TA and the TA Restaurant Group, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. Our educational scholarships support private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Major Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National Guard who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded approximately 12,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, including more than 2,800 in 2016 alone. Folds of Honor achieved Platinum status on GuideStar, which is the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar to a nonprofit organization. For more information or to donate in support of Folds of Honor, visit www.foldsofhonor.org.

Contact:

Tom Liutkus

TravelCenters of America

440-808-7364

tliutkus@ta-petro.com