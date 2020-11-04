Quaker Steak & Lube to Honor Servicemen and Women on Veterans Day

Award-Winning, Casual-Dining Restaurant Will Offer Free Meals to Veteran Andactive-Duty Military on November 11

Westlake, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Quaker Steak & Lube ® (QSL), one of the nation’s leading family casual-dining chains, is honoring veteran and active-duty military this Veterans Day. On Nov. 11, servicemen and women who have or currently are serving in the United States military can enjoy a complimentary meal at participating Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants.

“We are humbled to have the opportunity to show our thanks and appreciation for these selfless heroes with free meals on Veterans Day,” said Vice President Bruce Lane. “On a day of remembrance, we couldn’t think of a better way to commend, celebrate and give back to these brave individuals.”

Anyone who has served in the armed forces can receive a complimentary meal of their choice by showing proof of service to their restaurant server prior to ordering. Proof of service includes: U.S. Uniformed Services ID card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization membership card, photograph in uniform, DD214 form, a citation or commendation.

Quaker Steak & Lube will also honor fallen military heroes with Fallen Soldiers Tables set up at participating locations.

Fallen Soldiers Tables are set with a white table cloth signifying soldiers’ pure intentions in the call to serve. The table has a single red rose in a vase representing the blood shed for freedom, a slice of lemon on a plate symbolizing the bitter fate of all fallen soldiers, a salt shaker representing tears shed by the families of those who never came home, a glass placed upside down to signify the fallen will no longer take a drink and one empty chair.

The Fallen Soldiers Table serves to remind all civilians and military members of those who lost their lives in the fight for peace and liberty for all.

Over the years, Quaker Steak & Lube has had the honor of serving thousands of veteran, active duty and reserve service members. Most Quaker Steak restaurants offer military meal discounts every day.

For more information, including location information and menus, visit www.TheLube.com .

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes 41 locations in 11 states across the U.S. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars and motorcycles, with craveable food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, please visit thelube.com .

