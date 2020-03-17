Quaker Steak & Lube Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update

March 17, 2020From www.restaurantnews.com
Multiple States Close Restaurant Dining Rooms
Westlake, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Due to concerns about the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), multiple states have ordered bars and restaurants to close down in-restaurant dining to avoid having people congregating in restaurant spaces. Quaker Steak & Lube is complying with the directives of these orders. Take-out and drive-thru Wing (where available) remain available at these locations. Third party delivery is also offered at participating locations.
The following states, where Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants are located, are affected:
- Indiana – As of 3/16, restaurants closed for dine-in. Offering drive thru, to-go and delivery only.
- Kentucky – As of 3/16, restaurants closed for dine-in. Offering drive thru, to-go and delivery only.
- New Jersey – As of 3/16, restaurants closed for dine-in. Offering drive thru, to-go and delivery only thru 8pm.
- Ohio – As of 3/15, restaurants closed for dine-in. Offering drive thru, to-go and delivery only.
- Pennsylvania – As of 3/16, Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Montgomery and Delaware counties, restaurants closed for dine-in. Offering drive thru, to-go and delivery only.
Thank you for your support during this time.
