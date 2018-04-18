Quaker Steak & Lube Announces 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival Sponsorship

Festival Favorite Returns to Back U.S. Professional Chicken Wing Eating Championship

Westlake, OH (RestaurantNews.com) The award winning, family casual dining restaurant, Quaker Steak & Lube®, operated by TA Restaurant Group (TARG), a division of TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), has announced its sponsorship participation in the 17th Annual National Buffalo Wing Festival scheduled to take place in Buffalo, New York, over Labor Day weekend. Quaker Steak & Lube will sponsor the U.S. Wing Eating Championship for professional competitive eaters at the chicken wing industry’s largest annual event, commonly known as WingFest.

“Quaker Steak & Lube has been a part of Buffalo Wing Festival for 15 years. It’s in our blood,” shared Bruce Lane, vice president of operations. “For years we sponsored the Triple Atomic Hot Wing Eating Contest, then in 2016, we added backing for the Amateur Chicken Wing Eating Championship. This year, we’re supporting the premier event of the weekend,” he added.

In addition to its sponsorship, the Quaker Steak & Lube team will serve chicken wing enthusiasts more than 20,000 chicken wings (1.5 tons) sauced in their choice of signature sauces ranging from mild to wild. Quaker Steak intends to take home a best-sauce trophy, adding to its growing list of sauce awards. Quaker Steak & Lube’s bottled sauces will also be available for purchase at the event.

The U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship is an event sanctioned by the International Federation of Competitive Eating (IFOCE). The WingFest event will feature wings sauced in Quaker Steak & Lube’s Medium flavored sauce. Champion eater, Joey Chestnut, will be back to defend his title as chicken wing eating champion. Others wishing to compete for the $5,000 purse must register at the IFOCE website (www.majorleagueeating.com) beginning July 2, 2018.

The National Buffalo Wing Festival draws in more than 70,000 chicken wing loyalists each year. The 2018 event will take place September 1-2, at Coca-Cola Field in Downtown Buffalo. Portions of the proceeds from the 2018 WingFest will benefit Meals on Wheels of WNY and the Alzheimer’s Association’s WNY Chapter. More information is available at www.buffalowing.com.

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes nearly 50 locations in fourteen states across the U.S. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars, motorcycles, and race cars suspended from the ceilings with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, please visit www.thelube.com.

About TA Restaurant Group

The TA Restaurant Group includes more than 880 quick service restaurants, full service restaurants, and ten proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube®, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. The TA Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC. For more information about TA and the TA Restaurant Group, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com.

