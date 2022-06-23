QSR Concept, Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Announces Second Store Coming Soon to Utah

The newest operational location will be the second of five owned by franchise owners Bruno and Jessica Picelli.

Sandy, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Sandy, Utah will have a brand new QSR food stop as Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar ® franchise owners, Jessica and Bruno Picelli, gear up to open their second location out of five.

The location is set to open in late summer 2022 at The Shops at South Town, a bustling retail space host to around 150 restaurants and stores located in Sandy, just east of Interstate 15.

Coming from a background in the restaurant industry, Bruno Picelli boasts an extensive resume of managerial experience with an international American casual dining chain, founded in Washington state back in 1969. “We fell in love with the brand from the moment we saw it.

Coming from many years of experience, we know when we see good food and great values,” stated Bruno Picelli. “We are very excited to become part of South Town and make it part of our growth. Uncle Sharkii brings a quality work atmosphere, healthy fresh food and a true poke experience.”

Jessica Picelli is an Army Veteran and brings several years worth of leadership training, working under pressure, and team-centric operations to the table. “Being a business woman and a veteran I’ve always sought strong values,” stated Jessica Picelli. “The Uncle Sharkii brand brings great food and simplicity to everyone. I couldn’t be happier to have joined the Uncle Sharkii family.”

Veterans carry a unique set of skills and leadership abilities that has proven them to be an absolutely undeniable force when it comes to seeking qualified franchisee prospects, says Reyes. “As a company, we seek out and support folks with the entrepreneurial drive and commitment that the Picellis have had serving the country,” stated Raymond Reyes, Co-Founder and COO of Uncle Sharkii®. “In fact, as a thank you, we offer a discount, as per our Franchise Disclosure Document, of up to 15 % for eligible U.S Veterans of the Military.”

The Picelli duo, a husband-wife-team, first joined the rapidly growing Uncle Sharkii® brand in 2020, launching their first unit in Downtown Salt Lake City in April of last year at the City Creek Center. Known for being a world-class fashion and dining destination in the heart of Salt Lake City, the first unit’s location goes to show that Uncle Sharkii® is able to reach a variety of demographics in many different settings, says Reyes. “The Picellis have seen great traction in the first location they opened in 2021,” pointed out Reyes. “It’s really a testament to their strong commitment to our brand’s model and vision. We are seeing proof of the scalability and viability of Uncle Sharkii® in almost any market through the multiple units owned by the Picellis.”

The franchisees have another three locations in the works that will be developed over the upcoming years. “Our customers ask us all the time when the store in South Town Mall will be open. They are very excited, just like we are,” said Jessica Picelli. “Our goal is to spread Uncle Sharkii to the whole state of Utah, so everyone can experience fresh poke bowls and Boba teas!”

Currently, the poke brand has over 40 contracts signed and in different stages of development spanning 6 states. Those interested in owning their own QSR poke franchise can visit the Uncle Sharkii® franchise page at www.unclesharkii.com .

Visitors interested in trying one of the fastest growing poke brands in the U.S. can stop by the latest store at 10450 South State Street Space #FC05, Sandy, UT 84070 later this summer.

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area in Northern California, Uncle Sharkii® touts itself as one of the fastest growing quick service restaurants (QSR) poke concepts today, serving their SIGNATURE HAWAIIAN

Poke Bowls, Boba Milk-Teas, & Tropical Ice Cream. The company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. and internationally and welcomes interested individuals to visit their franchise page for more information: www.unclesharkii.com .

Raymond Reyes

raymond@unclesharkii.com

