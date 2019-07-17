QSR Automations Expands its Partnership with Google to Allow Diners to Get on Waitlists

The company’s DineTime guest management system customers now have a new way for restaurant guests to view wait times and get on their waitlists.

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) QSR Automations, a leading worldwide kitchen automation and guest management solutions provider for the hospitality industry, today announced a furthering of its partnership with Google. Waitlist through Reserve with Google, a new Google waitlisting functionality, will give consumers the ability to get on participating restaurants’ waitlists. This is QSR’s second integration with the world’s largest search engine company. QSR Automations launched Reserve with Google in late 2018, which gave its hospitality customers the ability to connect their specific restaurants with consumers who want to make online dining reservations.

Now, this new functionality enables not only the delivery of wait-times calculated by what’s actually happening in the restaurant at that particular moment, but also the ability to get on the waitlist directly from Google Search or Google Maps.

“Our consumer strategy is to partner with the platforms that diners are already using to make dining decisions. With this integration, we are capitalizing on the way consumers select dining locations so that DineTime restaurants will be served up in those search results,” said Lee Leet, founder and CEO of QSR Automations. “We are delighted to have this collaboration with Google which allows our customers a new level of convenience to offer their guests for their next dining experience,” says Leet.

This new functionality serves DineTime restaurant customers by driving more traffic, but more importantly, the “Waitlist through Reserve with Google” partnership impacts the guest experience by:

Enabling a new level of convenience for consumers conducting mobile and online restaurant searches and a convenient way to get on waitlists

Delivering highly accurate, restaurant wait times conveniently, and at no additional cost

Helping restaurants convey appreciation and concern for their patrons’ time

More than 3.5 billion searches are conducted on Google every day, according to Internet LiveStats. That means restaurants must rise to the top of these searches for a consumer connection to be made; and ultimately, for their restaurant’s selection.

Watch how easy it is for diners to get on DineTime enabled customer’s waitlists with this new integration.

Founded in Louisville, KY, QSR Automations has brought innovative technologies to the hospitality industry to provide operational efficiencies and better dining experiences for guests, since 1996. Through the company’s kitchen automation and guest management solutions, restaurants and businesses around the world, including those of any size and concept, can leverage smart and purposeful technology that enhances productivity, improves quality, and increases restaurant capabilities. QSR’s innovative software and hardware solutions address all activities around guest dining to create memorable experiences at each and every touchpoint. For more information, visit www.qsrautomations.com, or phone 502-297-0221.

