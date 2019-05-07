QSR Automations’ Blog Honored as Gold Stevie Award Winner in 2019 American Business Awards

QSR Automations marketing team and other Stevie winners to be honored on June 11 in New York.

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) QSR Automations , the leading provider of kitchen automation and guest management solutions, today announced that its company blog has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in Web Writing/Content category for the 17th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations — public and private, for-profit and non- profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. Tickets are now on sale .

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. QSR Automations was nominated in the Web Awards category for specialty companies.

“Judges have selected our blog as a Gold Award winner and we are truly honored,” stated QSR Automations’ Marketing & Communications Director Amber Mullaney. “This award strengthens our team’s ongoing commitment to keep our audience of hospitality managers and executives well informed with content that speaks to their market, which is in a constant state of change.” Mullaney also shared comments from one of the judges which centered on the well designed aspect of the blog, and gave another judges’ written perspective: “Very well done. Excellent layout and content strategy mix.”

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2019 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, and SoftPro.

About QSR Automations

QSR Automations, headquartered in Louisville, KY, is a global technology company with leading positions in kitchen automation and guest management services. Since 1996, we have empowered independent, multi-unit, and large chain operators with smart management solutions that improve the dining experience and make restaurants of any size and concept more successful. Working side-by-side with customers, we develop customized solutions that integrate seamlessly to add more efficiency, insights, and better control for restaurant operations. For more information, visit www.qsrautomations.com .

Media Contact:

Marcia Noyes

PR Specialist

qsrpress@qsrautomations.com

303-877-4846