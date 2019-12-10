QSR Automations and Kitchen Armor Team Up to Offer Android All-in-Ones

QSR Automations and Kitchen Armor partnership brings customers affordable stainless-steel options for ConnectSmart Kitchen installs.

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) QSR Automations, the leading provider of kitchen automation and guest management solutions, along with Kitchen Armor, a restaurant efficiency partner, consultant, and solutions provider, today announced their partnership and the availability of new Android All-in-One (AIO), stainless steel kitchen screen solutions with power over ethernet (POE) capabilities for restaurant operators.

QSR Automations will now offer four sizes of all-in-one devices. The devices are touch screens with a built-in Android operating system, which alleviates the need for additional hardware for operators. They offer the benefits of sleek, modern, stainless steel enclosures that protect the technology from harsh kitchen environments. This partnership will also enable operators with the ability to install ConnectSmart Kitchen on an Android device with power over ethernet (POE).

The Habit Burger Grill has been utilizing QSR software technology in 67 of its restaurants and Kitchen Armor’s Expo Screen in almost all locations; the company also has plans to use Android AIO devices for all new store openings in the future. Mike Repetti, Habit Burger’s CIO said, “The combination of the Kitchen Armor AIOs and ConnectSmart Kitchen has proven to be the perfect fit for our operational needs. What’s appealing about the AIO solution is that it allows us to retrofit locations easier in older kitchen layouts and helps with the installation and implementation costs of a systemwide retrofit. This partnership is a big win for us.” Additionally, Repetti said that while staff efficiency and guest experience has improved with the new technology, it has been most noticeable for new hires and newer restaurants where the learning curve has been shortened with the QSR/Kitchen Armor system.

QSR Automations CEO Lee Leet said, “We’re committed to providing the restaurant industry with purposeful technology and this partnership offers operators the flexibility they need in operating systems, design and install locations within the kitchen.”

“I’m thrilled about this partnership, the combination of our All-in-One devices and ConnectSmart Kitchen software is a sophisticated solution for operators,” said Paul Amestoy, Kitchen Armor’s vice-president of sales.

Restaurant owners and operators can learn more about the Kitchen Armor All-in-Ones and schedule a demo of ConnectSmart Kitchen here.

About Kitchen Armor

Kitchen Armor, headquartered in Irvine, CA, is a kitchen centric solutions company revolutionizing kitchen operations through the use of new generation technology in the hospitality industry. Since 2010, we have and continue to inspire independent and multi-unit operators by developing cutting-edge, purpose-built hardware and providing kitchen automation software, and consulting services. Working in tandem with our customers and solution partners, we ensure our customers are positioned for success and future growth. In today’s Food Service environment, technology is key for operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.kitchenarmor.com

About QSR Automations

QSR Automations, headquartered in Louisville, KY, is a global technology company with leading positions in kitchen automation and guest management services. Since 1996, we have empowered independent, multi-unit, and large chain operators with smart management solutions that improve the dining experience and make restaurants of any size and concept more successful. Working side-by-side with customers, we develop customized solutions that integrate seamlessly to add more efficiency, insights, and better control for restaurant operations. For more information, visit www.qsrautomations.com.

Media Contact:

Marcia Noyes

PR Specialist

qsrpress@qsrautomations.com

303-877-4846