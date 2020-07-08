QSR Automations adds Contactless Features to Platforms

New ConnectSmart Kitchen and DineTime Platform features reduce non-essential interactions for restaurant operators and diners.

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Today, in response to the demand that the global pandemic has created for restaurants to comply with social distancing measures, QSR Automations , the leading provider of kitchen automation and guest management solutions announced the addition of new contactless features within ConnectSmart Kitchen and DineTime.

QSR Automations’ ConnectSmart Kitchen (CSK) or DineTime customers can now:

Easily create and print QR codes to join the waitlist. This new touchless feature provides diners with a contactless way to join the waitlist for a restaurant. With a QR code, guests can easily scan the code safely from their own device and join the waitlist through DineTime.

Add a dynamic QR code link to seater receipts, allowing operators to point guests to any relevant website including digital menus, loyalty programs, COVID-19 policies, promotional offers or online payment options from the comfort of their own device.

Leverage two-way SMS to notify diners of order status updates from ConnectSmart Kitchen, including when the order is complete – allowing for no-contact pickup.

QSR Automations CEO Lee Leet said, “As the restaurant industry continues recovery efforts from the pandemic, we’re going to see more and more social distancing measures required. These latest feature enhancements provide simple ways operators can ease hesitations and offer safe environments for both on-premise and off-premise diners.”

About QSR Automations

QSR Automations, headquartered in Louisville, KY, is a global technology company with leading positions in kitchen automation and guest management services. Since 1996, we have empowered independent, multi-unit, and large chain operators with smart management solutions that improve the dining experience and make restaurants of any size and concept more successful. Working side-by-side with customers, we develop customized solutions that integrate seamlessly to add more efficiency, insights, and better control for restaurant operations. For more information, visit www.qsrautomations.com .

