QDOBA Provides Financial Relief to Franchisees with Royalty Deferral Program

Franchisor postpones 380+ small business owners’ weekly royalty payments in response to COVID-19

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) QDOBA Mexican Eats , the fast casual restaurant with more than 730 locations in the U.S. and Canada, is committed to helping its franchise owners navigate the COVID-19 pandemic by offering a royalty deferral program for eight weeks, effective today. The move will enable QDOBA franchisees to protect cash flow during these unprecedented times where restaurants are adhering to the CDC guidelines for social distancing and the U.S. government’s mandate for dining room closures. Above all, QDOBA is looking out for its franchise owners across North America and is taking the necessary precautions to keep both the community and its people safe, while also moving business forward.

“QDOBA understands the plight of our franchisees during these unprecedented times, and we are committed to supporting our local business owners in any way we can,” said Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA Mexican Eats. “Our focus with every decision is to be in the best position possible to address this downturn and continue to be a dependable choice for our guests.”

Responding rapidly to the market conditions, QDOBA has begun hosting daily webinars with its franchisees to keep lines of communication open. The company has also moved to limited-contact ordering, including digital ordering through QDOBA.com or the QDOBA app, in-restaurant to-go ordering, and delivery via its third-party providers in response to the current environment.

“We pride ourselves on being a franchisor of choice, and this means open lines of communication and being responsive to what our franchisees need,” Guilbault added. “We don’t take this situation lightly and feel that all of the small business owners within our network are counting on us to have their back and do what’s right.”

