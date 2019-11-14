QDOBA Mexican Eats Continues Northeast Growth

Experienced multi-unit operators slated to open additional locations across the state in 2020

San Diego, CA (RestaurantNews.com) QDOBA Mexican Eats®, a leading Mexican fast-casual chain, is continuing its expansion across the state of New York with the help of seasoned franchisees, John and Jeff Froccaro. The Froccaro brothers and their business partner, Harry Braustein, own and operate close to 50 restaurants across casual dining, fast casual and quick service.

“Our family has built quick service restaurants for as long as we can remember,” said John Froccaro, co-owner of Burger Brothers Restaurant Group, the operating company of their restaurants. “While our family has a long history in quick service, a few years back we set out to grow our portfolio with an established and beloved fast casual brand. We were immediately impressed with the food quality and overall experience at QDOBA, and the proven corporate leadership made it a no brainer.”

The Froccaro brothers opened their first QDOBA in East Meadow, New York in 2018, and since then, have opened multiple additional locations across Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island. By the end of 2020, they are scheduled to have a total of nine QDOBA restaurants open and operating in the area. Like all QDOBA restaurants, each of these locations will offer the brand’s signature innovative menu with high-quality ingredients, such as flame-grilled steak and adobo chicken cooked-in-house throughout the day, and fan-favorites 3-Cheese Queso and hand-smashed Guac, both available on entrees for no additional upcharge.

“The Froccaros bring an unmatched depth of experience, and we’re thrilled to support their family’s growth as they continue to develop QDOBA locations across the northeast” says Keith Guilbault, CEO at Qdoba. “We know that their group, including team members at every level, will continue to deliver the elevated QDOBA experience that guests embrace.”

The Froccaro’s QDOBA locations have extremely low turnover rates compared to the industry, a testament to their ability to build a sense of community within their organization. “Our restaurants are truly a family business, and we do our best to ensure that our employees and guests alike feel a sense of community and belonging,” added John.

