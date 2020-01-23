QDOBA Mexican Eats Bolsters Franchise Development Team

Proven Franchise Development Leader to Support Brand’s Growth Trajectory

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) QDOBA Mexican Eats®, a leading Mexican fast-casual chain, today announced it has expanded its Franchise Sales department with the addition of Mitchell Lee as its Director of Franchise Development. Mitchell’s hiring comes during a period of growth from QDOBA, which continues to expand across the United States and Canada.

“The addition of Mitchell, a proven leader in restaurant franchise development, reinforces the growth mentality of our leadership team and franchisees within the QDOBA system,” said Christine Willis, SVP of Franchise Development Operations at QDOBA. “QDOBA continues to resonate with the multi-unit franchise community, with franchisees looking at diversifying their holdings with a proven fast casual brand on the rise.”

Prior to joining QDOBA, Lee was with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, where he focused on traditional development and led the non-traditional sector. During his time there, Lee boosted signed agreements by twenty percent, securing close to 80 new agreements for the brand, both domestically and internationally across Canada.

“My passion is working with franchisees and ensuring they have a corporate resource that supports them from the first conversation to store opening,” said Lee. “When meeting with QDOBA, it was clear they shared that same passion. I’m looking forward to playing a role in the brand’s continued growth and supporting operators as they bring QDOBA’s signature flavors to guests across North America and beyond.”

Those interested in learning more about QDOBA can contact Lee at mitchell.lee@qdoba.com to schedule an initial discussion. Alternatively, operators who are looking to expand or diversify their holdings can visit QDOBA’s franchise site .

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA Mexican Eats is a leading fast-casual Mexican chain with more than 730 restaurants located across the United States and in Canada. Committed to serving quality, freshly prepared entrées, the brand makes a range of menu items in its restaurants’ kitchens daily. Guests are encouraged to experience QDOBA’s delicious flavors by enjoying one of the brand’s signature meals or by customizing their burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, nachos and tortilla soup to fit their personal tastes. In 2019, QDOBA was voted the “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play . Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

Franchise Media Relations for QDOBA

949-981-0757

jlevitt@canvasblue.com