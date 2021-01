U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican QAnon conspiracy promoter, wrote on Facebook that the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School massacre was a “false flag” operation. Discovery of the Georgia congresswoman’s view – which has no basis in reality – was greeted with disgust by people with first-hand knowledge of the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre that left 17 people dead and 17 injured at the Parkland High School.