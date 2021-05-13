Putting the Fast in Fast Casual, Teriyaki Madness Named Fastest Growing Big Restaurant Chain in America

Defying a worldwide pandemic, the Denver-based fast-casual tops Restaurant Business’ list of 10 fastest-growing restaurant chains in the U.S.

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Based on data from Technomic, Restaurant Business has named Denver-based, emerging fast-casual restaurant franchise Teriyaki Madness as the fastest-growing big restaurant chain in the United States, beating out brands like Popeyes Louisiana Chicken, Sonic and Wingstop for the honor.

According to the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report , while last year’s economic climate favored mega-chains, Teriyaki Madness, with just over 100 shops in its system, still managed to come out on top.

The brand, which specializes in Seattle-style teriyaki rice bowls, opened 30 new shops in 2020, including 25 during the pandemic. Even as the COVID-19 crisis made 2020 a daunting year for the restaurant industry, the nimble brand opened new shops at its fastest pace ever and posted impressive sales growth in its teriyaki shops throughout the country.

“We’re proud to be recognized among the most well-known, established names in the restaurant industry by respected industry institutions like Technomic and Restaurant Business,” said Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness. “And with the pandemic fading in the rearview mirror, we’re looking forward to increasing the momentum. We think 2021 will be even more extraordinary for us.”

With 89 shops across the United States at the end of 2020, the chain is ranked the number one fastest-growing big restaurant chain by Restaurant Business based on data provided in Technomic’s list of the 500 largest chains.

By the end of 2020, Teriyaki Madness also put these stats up on the board:

30 newly opened shops and an astounding 39% jump in sales — hitting $60 million across the system.

45% year-over-year increase in grand opening sales for new shops in 2020.

50% increase in corporate staff, bringing on 27 new hires to support system growth.

18%+ same-store sales through COVID-19. (Chipotle had +8.3% for context)

78% of franchisees pursuing additional locations.

“Not only are we excited to have welcomed so many new franchise partners in 2020,” said Haith. “The true exhibit of TMAD’s strength is in the health of the shop’s sales increases through the most challenging time in modern history for restaurants. We’re just getting started, so our enormous demand from franchisee candidates to join us on our way to becoming America’s favorite Teriyaki bowl is a welcome surprise to us.”

The brand will continue to pursue its aggressive growth trajectory in 2021, with openings slated for Florida, Illinois, California, Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia, Arizona and the first two Teriyaki Madness locations in Canada this spring.

About Teriyaki Madness

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises and FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2018, 2019, and 2020, and the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has more than 100 shops open, with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

