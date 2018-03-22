Pure madness in March for sports fans at restaurants countywide

Attention, die-hard college hoops fans: San Diego County restaurants and bars are offering March Madness specials to help you celebrate down-to-the-buzzer victories or mourn bracket-busting losses. Whatever the outcome, here are a few venues where you can watch and cheer on your favorite basketball team.

Oggi’s Sports | Brewhouse | Pizza Del Mar will be broadcasting every game through April 2. Every guest that watches five or more March Madness games, at this location only, will earn a free cheese or pepperoni pizza on their next visit. 12840 Carmel Country Road, San Diego. (858) 481-7883. oggis.com

Bistro 39 is offering a “3 Point Shot” Special through March. It’s a three four-ounce beer pairing with any style chicken wings (buffalo, barbecue or Parmesan) for $15. Hilton Garden Inn San Diego/Del Mar, 3939 Ocean Bluff Ave., San Diego. (858) 720-9500. bistro39sandiego.com

Nason's Beer Hall is offering “Brackets, Brats & Brews” deals through April 2. Gather with friends around $20 pitchers of craft beer and bratwurst specials or other bar bites, including the Nason’s burger, house-spiced beer nuts, and the chef’s jerky flight. 570 J St., San Diego. (619) 738-7060.

Draft Republic locations in Carlsbad and the La Jolla area are offering game-related specials through April 2. Whether you watch the games on the La Jolla eatery’s 100-inch projection screen or on one of the 50 flat screen TVs in Carlsbad, you can choose from food and drink combos, including the 2 Point Shot featuring smoked St. Louis ribs and choice of Draft Republic’s House IPA or Mission Craft Lager for $12.95 or the 3 Point Shot featuring a smoked barbecue brisket sandwich, choice of Draft Republic’s House IPA or Mission Craft Lager and a shot of Benchmark Bourbon for $19.95. 4282 Esplanade Court, San Diego and 5958 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad. draftrepublic.com

Hotel Republic San Diego’s lobby bar and lounge is serving a $28 sandwich and drink combo for the duration of the March Madness tournament. The combo is a burger topped with Carolina-style pulled pork paired with Buffalo Trace bourbon (on the rocks or neat) with a draft beer of your choice. 421 W. B St., San Diego. (619) 398-3100. hotelrepublicsd.com

El Chingon patrons can get in on the college basketball action by filling out a championship bracket for $10 each, with all proceeds benefiting local nonprofit Include Autism. On April 2, at the end of tournament play, the winner will receive a prize package filled with El Chingon swag and gift certificates. 560 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 501-1919. elchingon.com

Other venues offering tournament-related specials include: West Pac Noodle Bar, 1166 Orange Ave., Coronado; Leroy’s Kitchen + Lounge, 1015 Orange Ave., Coronado; and Bottlecraft at Liberty Public Market, 2820 Historic Decatur Road, Point Loma. blueridgehospitality.com

People in the news

Kettner Exchange executive chef Brian Redzikowski was crowned “Prince of Pork” after winning the regional title in L.A.’s Cochon555 cooking competition on March 11. Redzikowski out-cooked four other chefs by serving a creative Asian-inspired six-course menu from a whole Berkshire pig provided by Cook Pigs Ranch. His competition included: Thomas Bille of Otium, Sammy Monsour of Preux & Proper, Hugo Bolanos of Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air and Lord Maynard Llera of Mason. Redzikowski will compete in Grand Cochon, a national competition between 10 chefs, in Chicago on Sept. 30. cochon555.com

The Noble Experiment’s mixologist, Andrew Cordero, was named the San Diego semifinal winner in the United States Bartenders’ Guild “Make It Exotico” Cocktail Competition held at Gingers at barleymash on Feb. 27. Cordero “shook up” his competition with his winning recipe, Swamp Leeches, a blend of Exotico Blanco, celery juice, orgeat, lime juice and a pinch of smoked salt. He advances to the final round, where he will compete against six other finalists in New Orleans in July. exoticotequila.com

Openings

O.B. Garden Cafe is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The organic vegan and vegetarian go-to-spot will offer a half-off menu all day (excluding alcohol). The festivities include raffle prizes, smoothie samples and live jazz music by the Bryan Gambell Trio. 4741 Voltaire St., San Diego. (619) 255-1193. obgardencafe.coop

Buona Forchetta owner Matteo Cattaneo announced he will open an outpost at Petco Park, scheduled to open by March 29, Opening Day for the San Diego Padres. The Italian eatery will be in Section 104 across from Donovan’s Wines at the Park and will serve its signature Neapolitan-style pies available by the slice or whole pizza. Beer, wine and scoops of gelato will also be on the menu. 3001 Beech St., San Diego. (619) 381-4844. buonaforchettasd.com

After recently opening an Italian eatery in East County, Giardino owners Marco Provino and Karina Kravalis are planning to bring a new bi-level seaside restaurant to South County this spring. Called Verandina, the restaurant features a large street-side patio and bar with about a dozen taps and an upstairs dining room with tables that overlook the ocean. The menu will focus on modern Sicilian cuisine, ranging from bar bites to house-made pasta and fresh seafood, including grilled whole lobsters and oysters. Lunch and dinner will be served daily, as well as weekend brunch. 710 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach. verandinarestaurant.com

Mavericks Beach Club opened its doors March 1 in Pacific Beach. Formerly known as Pacific Beach Bar and Grill, the beachfront space features five full bars, Baja-inspired food for lunch and dinner and entertainment that includes block parties with DJs and national touring bands. The coastal California decor offers a laid-back atmosphere with round tables for community seating and cozy seating by the outdoor fireplace. 860 Garnet Ave., San Diego. (858) 999-0348. maverickssd.com

Communal Coffee is open for business in South Park. Anchoring a 2,000-sqare-foot outdoor space, a repurposed vintage 1959 Shasta Trailer was transformed into an espresso bar and pastry shop to offer patrons an assortment of coffee flavors and baked goods. House-made sparkling lavender lemonade and watermelon kefir are on the menu for the non-coffee sippers. Lunch items, such as sandwiches and salads, are set to debut in late spring. 2221 Fern St., San Diego. communalcoffee.com

Philadelphia-based La Colombe Coffee Roasters has added San Diego to its West Coast expansion with the opening of its first location at the Westfield UTC campus. Situated near the entrance to the complex, the zen-like free-standing glassed-in space features counter-seating all around the perimeter. It is La Colombe’s first ground-up construction project. The coffee roaster will offer its traditional and innovative coffee options, including Draft Latte, authentic, frothed, cafe-style drinks on-the-go and the Pure Black and Tan, a drink that tops the cold brew with a creamy head of draft latte. The cafe also stocks cold-pressed juices from Liquiteria and pastries and sandwiches from local Nutmeg Bakery. 4545 La Jolla Village Drive E., Suite 2025, San Diego. (858) 731-9360. lacolombe.com

JRDN Restaurant at Tower 23 reopened March 5 after a two-month renovation project. The beachfront restaurant is sporting new indoor/outdoor furnishings, a glass-enclosed sushi bar and other aesthetic and kitchen enhancements. The revamped menu features California cuisine, with a focus on seasonal ingredients, complemented by Japanese and Baja influences. The menu is designed to be shared family-style with small shareable plates in the categories of farm, land and water, and entree-sized options such as the 40-ounce beef tomahawk steak. 723 Felspar St., San Diego. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with weekend brunch starting Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (858) 270-2323. t23hotel.com

Orange County-based Cauldron Ice Cream will open its first San Diego store in Kearny Mesa in April. The scoop shop offers made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream served as traditional or rose-shaped scoops in a signature OG Puffle Cone, an egg-based large waffle cone. The concept’s small-batch flavors include a mixture of mainstays like Earl Grey Lavender, Milk and Cereal and H2O Rose. 4646 Convoy St., San Diego. cauldronicecream.com

Puffer Malarkey Restaurants, the group behind Little Italy’s Herb & Wood, will open a new restaurant in downtown San Diego’s waterfront by the end of the year. Called Animae, it will anchor the 15,000-square-foot ground floor space of Pacific Gate by Bosa, a 215-unit super premium high-rise at the corner of Pacific Highway and Broadway. The contemporary Asian-American restaurant will blend cuisines from Japan to Southeast Asia with the cosmopolitan design and architecture of Hong Kong. The restaurant will be led by celebrity chef Brian Malarkey, a “Top Chef” alum and frequent Food Network judge with restaurants Searsucker and Herringbone locations to his credit. Alongside business partners Christopher Puffer and Herb & Wood co-chef Shane McIntyre, Malarkey also operates Herb & Eatery, Green Acre, and Farmer & The Seahorse. pacificgatebybosa.com

