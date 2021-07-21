Punchh Launches New End-to-End Pickup Experience with Integrated Loyalty

Punchh Pickup offers a customizable dashboard and automated customer communication for a streamlined pickup experience and reduced wait times

San Mateo, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Punchh , the leader in customer loyalty, offers and engagement solutions for restaurants, convenience stores and other physical retailers, today announced the launch of its newest product, Punchh Pickup, that creates a frictionless, end-to-end pickup experience for both customers and employees. Punchh Pickup allows operators to view and manage all pickup orders from a customizable web-based console, providing real-time location and arrival estimates that enable clear, automated communication with customers through a personalized mobile and web experience.

“Pickup orders make up a significant portion of our sales, and we only see that number increasing post-pandemic,” said Capriotti’s CMO Jane McPherson. “It was important that we implement a solution that would not only save our staff valuable time but also provide our guests a convenient, consistent pickup process that aligns with our promised customer experience. With Punchh Pickup, we will reduce customer wait times while fulfilling takeout orders accurately and efficiently.”

Built to seamlessly integrate loyalty with curbside, drive-thru, and in-store pickup orders, Punchh Pickup offers a fully synchronized employee and customer experience that reduces customer wait times and simplifies both back-of-house and front-of-house operations.

Employees can easily monitor pickup orders at-a-glance on virtually any tablet or computer, leveraging information like customer vehicle details, status updates, parking info, and geo-location. With real-time updates, optional arrival alerts and in-depth customer profiles, operators can coordinate timely order preparation and customize automated status messages via push notifications and within the brand’s mobile app, based on continuous GPS location tracking.

“Off-premises ordering will remain a key focus for restaurant and other food-service operators going forward as the world continues to embrace the convenience of digital,” said Shyam Rao, co-founder and CEO at Punchh. “Restaurant and retail brands need a unified solution to drive a frictionless, end-to-end pickup experience that also incorporates loyalty and customer insights. Punchh Pickup is another stepping stone for us as we continue to streamline and innovate the consumer experience to ease in-house operations and empower brands to drive visit frequency and customer lifecycle loyalty.”

