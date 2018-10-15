Pumpkin spice Old Bay? Don't worry, we haven't gone that far

What’s better than the same great taste for over 75 years? Adding a little pumpkin spice to it.

Old Bay’s Twitter account gave fans an early Halloween fright Monday when it tweeted a photo of an orange canister bearing the fall flavor.

The joke tweet states “Are we basic yet? Or should we say BAYsic?” and came with a disclaimer that McCormick, the Baltimore-based spice maker that makes Old Bay, was not actually marketing a pumpkin spice flavor.

Some tweeted responses of disgust and, in one case, a plea to never make it a product.

Safe to say we can add this to the list of places where pumpkin spice doesn’t belong.

