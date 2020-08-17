Pumpkin spice lattes: Dunkin' beats Starbucks again, declares early start of the season

College football has been canceled. But another fall classic is returning - earlier than ever.

Because yes, if there ever was a year when we needed a soothing pumpkin-spiced latte, 2020 is it.

Dunkin' announced last that its pumpkin menu of drinks and bakery items will return Wednesday. Making their debut will be a new Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte - the base is now pumpkin-vanilla instead of pumpkin-cinnamon - and a new spicy but non-pumpkiny Chai Latte.

Those drinks will join the lineup of pumpkin-flavored brewed coffee, doughnuts, muffins and doughnut holes. The Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich also is making a seasonal comeback.

Dunkin's lattes and coffee drinks are all available iced, and the cold brew is available with a pumpkin flavor swirl.

Last year's roll-out date for pumpkin drinks was Aug. 21 for Dunkin' and Aug. 27 for Starbucks, which invented the Pumpkin Spice Latte, or PSL as fans call it. The Seattle-based java juggernaut has hinted at an early release this year but made no announcement.

The earliest-ever drop date in the PSL's 16-year history was in 2014 when Starbucks selected Aug. 26 to unleash the pumpkin-mania.

What if you're one of those who doesn't like to drink pumpkin coffees until fall actually arrives?

Circle Sept. 22 on your calendar.

Visit The Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.) at www.mercurynews.com