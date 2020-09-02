Pumpkin snacks to spook up your Halloween

I made up a batch of Halloween treats that looked like pumpkins. And do you know what? They were all cute and adorable.

For obvious reasons I started with Pumpkin Rice Krispie Treats. These are Rice Krispie Squares with peanut butter added for extra calories. I mean flavor. Anyway, they are colored orange, shaped into pumpkin shapes (which is to say balls) and topped with a miniature Tootsie Roll on top for a stem and a piece of green fruit roll-up to resemble a leaf.

These tasted great. Of course they did, they're Rice Krispie Squares with peanut butter. The Tootsie Roll is a surprisingly complementary addition, and the fruit roll-up leaf (I used sour apple flavor, for its green color) made a delightful contrast.

The only problem I had with these Pumpkin Rice Krispie Treats was drawing jack-o'-lantern faces in front. I used black-colored frosting, but sticky Rice Krispies do not make the best canvas for any sort of artistic endeavor. But at least I did well enough to get the idea across.

I next made the simplest Halloween snack ever, Easy Pumpkin Pretzels. All you do is take mini-pretzels and dip them in melted white chocolate that you have colored orange with food coloring. Then, while the orange chocolate is still melted, you top them with a green M&M to resemble a stem.

How does it taste? It tastes like salty pretzels coated in white chocolate. That is a classic combination for any time of the year.

Keeping to that same thing, I next made Pumpkin Pretzel Bites, which are much the same idea.

You start with a mini-pretzel that you top with a Hershey's Kiss. Microwave that until the chocolate is about half-melted. You should be able to press miniature M&Ms (M&M Baking Bits) into the chocolate without the chocolate draining through the holes of the pretzel. Then you press orange miniature M&Ms into the chocolate and put a green one on top for the stem.

How does it taste? It tastes like salty pretzels coated in chocolate. Frankly, I like that more than pretzels coated in white chocolate, and it is an even better classic combination for any time of the year.

After all that sugar, I needed a savory dish, not to mention protein. So I made Pumpkin Cheese Balls, which are basically miniature cheese balls that look like pumpkins.

For the decoration, I rolled them in a mixture of paprika and smoked paprika, and used a knife to make pumpkin-like indentations on the sides. A pit of green onion on the top to look like a stem completed the illusion.

As for the taste, they were fairly standard (which is to say delicious) cheese balls. I made them from cream cheese mixed with shredded sharp cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, a hint of garlic and a pop of cayenne.

As good as they were by themselves, I imagine they would be even better spread on a cracker. But then you'd lose the whole part about them looking like pumpkins.

After all that work, I was ready for a drink. So naturally I made one with pumpkin in it.

A pumpkin old-fashioned isn't really an old-fashioned. It begins with bourbon, but then adds the orange warmth of Grand Marnier, the rich sweetness of maple syrup, a sharp counterpoint of Angostura bitters and the seasonal surprise of pumpkin puree.

It is a little sweet but quite pleasant, and it goes down smoothly. After a couple of them, all of those pumpkin-shaped Halloween treats would seem cute and adorable.

PUMPKIN RICE KRISPIE TREATS

Yield: 12 servings

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

10 ounces marshmallows

Orange food coloring or about 12 drops red food coloring and 4 drops yellow

6 cups Rice Krispies

12 Tootsie Roll Midgees

Green fruit roll-ups

Black frosting for decorating

1. Melt butter and peanut butter together in a large saucepan. Add marshmallows and food coloring, and stir with a wooden spoon (the mixture won't stick as much to wood).

2. Remove from heat when marshmallows are melted, and stir in Rice Krispies. Mix until well-blended.

3. When mixture has cooled enough to handle, form into balls about 2 1/2 to 3 inches in diameter. Push a Tootsie Roll in the top of each one. Cut small leaves out of the fruit roll-up and place next to the Tootsie Roll stem. Use frosting to decorate like a jack-o'-lantern.

Per serving: 305 calories; 9 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 8 mg cholesterol; 1 g protein; 25 g carbohydrate; 14 g sugar; 2 g fiber; 192 mg sodium; 10 mg calcium

Adapted from a recipe by savoryexperiments.com

EASY PUMPKIN PRETZELS

Yield: 28 servings

About 28 mini pretzels

3/4 cup white chocolate chips

1/2 teaspoon shortening or coconut oil

Orange food coloring, or 4 drops of red food coloring and 2 drops of yellow

28 green M&Ms

1. Melt white chocolate chips and shortening or coconut oil together in a double boiler or a microwave (high power for 1 minute, let it sit for 1 minute, stir gently and then microwave for 15 more seconds if necessary).

2. Stir in food coloring.

3. Use a fork to dip each pretzel into the bowl of chocolate. Tap gently on the side of the bowl to release excess chocolate and place on a piece of waxed paper. Stand a green M&M on its side in the indentation to resemble a stem. Let cool until solid. Store in an airtight container.

Per serving: 52 calories; 2 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 mg cholesterol; 1 g protein; 8 g carbohydrate; 3 g sugar; no fiber; 22 mg sodium; 12 mg calcium

Recipe by Butter With a Side of Bread

PUMPKIN PRETZEL BITES

Yield: 24 servings

24 mini pretzels

1 bag M&M baking bits

24 Hershey's Kisses

Place 8 mini pretzels on a microwavable plate and place a Hershey's Kiss on top of each one. Microwave until chocolate is gooey but not so melted that it drips off or through the pretzel, about 30 to 45 seconds. Press about 8 orange miniature M&Ms into the chocolate and 1 green one at the top to represent the stem. Repeat with the remaining pretzels; there should be enough orange and green M&Ms in the bag for around 24 treats. Allow to cool before serving.

Per serving: 108 calories; 5 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 mg cholesterol; 1 g protein; 16 g carbohydrate; 9 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 16 mg sodium; 8 mg calcium

Recipe by twosisterscrafting.com

PUMPKIN CHEESE BALLS

Yield: About 20 servings

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup finely chopped roasted red pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 cup finely grated sharp cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons paprika, or a combination of paprika and smoked paprika

2 green onions

1. Beat cream cheese, red peppers, garlic and cayenne until well-blended. Stir in cheddar cheese. Refrigerate 2 hours or until firm enough to handle.

2. Roll into 1-inch balls and coat in paprika. Make indentations in the side of each one with a knife to make a pumpkin shape (if too soft, refrigerate longer).

3. Slice green part of green onion into 1/2-inch pieces. Roll into a cylinder and stick into the top of each cheese ball for a stem. Refrigerate until serving.

Per serving: 66 calories; 6 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 17 mg cholesterol; 2 g protein; 2 g carbohydrate; 1 g sugar; no fiber; 79 mg sodium; 53 mg calcium

Recipe by thegirlsofgourmetcooking.blogspot.com

PUMPKIN OLD-FASHIONED

Yield: 1 serving

1 1/2 ounces bourbon

1/2 ounce (1 tablespoon) Grand Marnier or other orange liqueur

2 tablespoons pumpkin puree

1 ounce (2 tablespoons) maple syrup

Dash aromatic bitters

Strip of orange peel or rosemary sprig for garnish

Combine the bourbon, Grand Marnier, pumpkin puree, maple syrup and bitters in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain through a fine mesh strainer into an old-fashioned glass. Add ice and garnish with orange peel or rosemary sprig.

Per serving: 248 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 29 g carbohydrate; 24 g sugar; 2 g fiber; 6 mg sodium; 47 mg calcium

Recipe by thespruceeats.com

