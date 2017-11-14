Pumpkin pie: Readers share their families recipes

“Pumpkin spice” is like a plague.

Admittedly, I’m being a bit dramatic here. But “pumpkin spice” (quotes are intentional) is everywhere and in everything, from Greek yogurt and cereal to cough drops.

The sad thing is that omnipresent fall flavor, more often than not, is artificial and nothing at all like the real thing. Cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, cloves and of course real pumpkin is a sensational taste combination, a comforting flavor that warms you up like a cozy sweater.

Of course, one of the best ways to have that authentic flavor is a homemade pumpkin pie.

A few weeks ago, I asked readers for some of their favorite pumpkin pie recipes. Here are a few notable ones you can try at home for Thanksgiving or just ’cause:

Spice up your life ...

For many of us, pumpkin pie is about more than just the pumpkin flavor. It’s that blend of spices that add depth to what could otherwise be a pretty bland pumpkin base. Linda Wood of Pennsburg sent in her recipe for her “Mom’s Spicy Pumpkin Pie” and it looks to be a great option if you’re a fan of a spicier pie. As the name suggests, the recipe is from her mom, Nancy McCreary, and has a blend of spices that includes mace, a pungent spice relative of nutmeg.

Another important twist with this recipe is the addition of dark brown sugar, instead of all white sugar.

Mom’s Spicy Pumpkin Pie

Crust dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. salt

2/3 cup shortening

1/3 cup milk

1 Tbsp. vinegar

Filling:

2 Tbsps. butter, melted

1 ½ cups canned pumpkin

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. ginger

¼ tsp. mace

¼ tsp. cloves

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ cup dark-brown sugar, firmly packed

½ cup granulated sugar

2 tbs. flour

½ tsp. salt

1 cup whole milk

Dough: Combine flour and salt and cut in shortening. Add milk and vinegar. Shape dough into a ball and chill for at least 30 minutes. Divide dough in half. Roll out one half on a lightly floured surface and fit it into a 9-inch pie pan. (Freeze the other half for a future pie).

Filling: Preheat oven at 450 degrees. Stir melted butter into pumpkin, along with ginger, cinnamon, mace and cloves. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs until they look frothy. Stir in vanilla and both types of sugar, flour, salt and milk. Then gently blend the egg and pumpkin mixtures together.

Pour filling into the unbaked pie shell and bake 10 minutes. Then reduce the oven temperature to 375 degrees and bake for 45 minutes, checking at 30 minutes. Bake until the tip of a knife inserted in the center of the pie comes out clean. Cool on rack. Serve warm or cold with whipped cream or ice cream, if desired.

Less spice, just as nice

Some people prefer less spicy flavor when it comes to pumpkin pie. An option for you could be a recipe sent in by Bob Friedman of Palmer Township.

“I get so many requests to bake it since it not spicy, you can taste the pumpkin flavor, and the filling is light and creamy, almost custard-like,” Friedman says in his email.

There’s a bonus, too: It’s a reduce-calorie pie. (Every calorie counts, especially on Thanksgiving.)

Bob Friedman’s pumpkin pie

Crust

3/4 Tbsp. cold butter or margarine

1 1/4 cups flour

5-7 Tbsps. cold water (until dough is moist, not too dry or wet)

Filling

1 15-ounce can 100 percent pure pumpkin

1/2 cup sugar

3 tsps. cinnamon

Three egg whites, lightly beaten with fork in a small bowl.

1 12-ounce can of 2 percent evaporated milk

Prepare crust. Cut the butter into the flour until granulated. Slowly add water until you get a fine dough. Roll out and line pie pan with the dough and chill in the fridge till you’re ready.

Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees.

In a small bowl, mix sugar and cinnamon. In a large bowl, mix the pumpkin, egg whites, then add the sugar/cinnamon mixture. Gradually stir in the 2 percent evaporated milk.

Pour into pie shell and bake for 15 minutes.Then bake at 350 degrees for about 50 minutes until toothpick or knife inserted in the middle comes out clean.

Nuts? Why not

Agnes Szilezy of Whitehall sent in her recipe for Praline Pumpkin Pie.

“This is a recipe my mom always made and since she was an excellent cook and baker, I decided that I should also use this one since everyone raved about hers,” Szilezy says.

The twist is the addition of crunchy pecans to the base of the pie, which add a textural element to a silky, creamy pie base.

Praline pumpkin pie

Crust:

4 cups all purpose unbleached flour

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. salt

1 3/4 cup butter-flavored shortening

1 Tbsp. white or cider vinegar

1 large egg

1/2 cup water

Filling:

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1 1/2 cups pumpkin

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/8 tsp. cloves

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/8 tsp. ginger

1 12-ounce can of evaporated milk

Pecans:

3 Tbsps. butter

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup chopped pecans.

Crust: Mix flour, sugar and salt in a large mixing bowl. Add shortening and blend together, being careful not to overmix. In a separate bowl, mix vinegar, egg and water together and pour into flour mixture, blend together until well-mixed. Divide dough into about four portions, wrap in plastic wrap and put the one you will be using in the refrigerator until you have the filling ready. Freeze the others for another time.

Filling: Mix all ingredients together in bowl and set aside.

Roll out pie crust dough and place in a 9-inch pie plate. Pre-heat the oven to 450 degrees. Mix together butter, brown sugar and chopped pecans. Press this mixture into the bottom of the pie shell and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes. Lower oven temperature to 350 degrees. After 10 minutes, pour filling into crust and bake for 50 minutes or until knife test comes out clean. Serve with whipped cream.

Gluten-free? Give this one a try

Last year I did a story on gluten-free baking. There are a lot of you who can’t tolerate gluten or choose to eliminate it from your diet. Tammy Westney, a nutritionist and cooking instructor, did a class at the Easton Public Market and shared this recipe with her class. It’s worth publishing again for anyone who wants pumpkin pie but without the gluten.

Gluten-free pumpkin pie

Crust:

3/4 cup oat flour

1/4 cup coconut flour

1/4 cup sorghum flour

1/4 cup tapioca flour

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup coconut oil

2 Tbsps. cold water

1 tsp. vinegar

Pinch of salt

Filling:

1 1/2 cups cooked pumpkin, pureed

3 eggs

3/4 cup milk of choice

3 Tbsps. melted butter

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. nutmeg

1 tsp. allspice

Crust: Mix all ingredients for the crust, and press crust into pie dish. Set aside.

Filling: Mix all ingredients for filling until well-blended. Pour into crust.

Cover edges of pie with foil and bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes. Remove foil and bake additional 20 minutes, or until filling is set.

Pie will be less crumbly if refrigerated before serving.

