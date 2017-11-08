Pumpkin cheesecake martini and Thanksgiving feast among new fall features at Copperhead

Enjoy new fall-inspired dishes and drinks, available through Thanksgiving, at Copperhead Grille restaurants in Allentown and Upper Saucon Township.

Drinks, $8-$9, include a cranberry mule, hard cider sangria and pumpkin cheesecake martini, among others.

Food highlights include an apple cider poached pear salad, Buffalo chicken dip calzones, chicken Tuscan grilled cheese, a cranberry-stuffed turkey sandwich, New York strip and pesto crab stuffed shrimp and a Thanksgiving feast (turkey breast, beer-battered stuffing, red skin smashed, butternut squash hash, gravy, asparagus, cranberry sauce and turkey skin cracklins).

“Main events” are $17.99-$29.99 while “MVP sandwiches” and other items are $8.99-$14.99.

If you save room for dessert, there also is a fall-inspired cranberry roll sundae.

Copperhead Grille, which is celebrating its 15th year of business, has restaurants at 1731 Airport Road in Allentown and 5737 Route 378 in Upper Saucon Township. Info: copperheadgrille.com.

