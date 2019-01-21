Pulse Drinking: Tarrica Cabernet From Paso Robles is Cab-O-Licious

The hunt is what I crave. Sharing the news with other wine lovers makes the journey all the sweeter. Tarrica cabernet from Paso Robles, Calif., is an exceptional wine at $11.99. I dare you to find a better cab at this price. I first sampled this cab at Vaccaro's holiday wine show. It has come up in conversation quite a few times since. I tried it next to a $50 Spring Mountain cabernet, and other highfalutin pours. Advantage Tarrica. Then I retasted it a couple weeks later and came to the same conclusion: Cab-O-Licious! It beams with wonderful red raspberry flavors and has enough acidity to play nicely with pizza, burgers or any grilled meats. This cab even tastes yummy on day two. A quality unheard of in this price range.

Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com