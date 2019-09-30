Pulse Drinking: Newsprint delivers red blend satisfaction

Extra! Extra! Get your Newsprint, hot off the wine press.

I'm writing about a red blend that will make a special addition to any wine night. Former Seattle Times and Baltimore Sun reporter Jennifer Sullivan and her cop/winemaker husband Jerry Riener came up with the idea to honor the profession. After my first sip a couple of weeks ago, I knew I had to get the word out.

Newsprint is a blend of 65% cabernet and 35% syrah from the much-heralded Red Mountain area of Yakima Valley in Washington State.

The red-berry flavors are elegant and impressive. A brief conversation with Sullivan and Riener led me to believe that the food pairings are endless. Their favorite pairings went from bolognese sauce and salmon to pizza and lamb chops.

I started out with some chips and fresh guacamole. Yum. Manchego and aged gouda cheese were great, too. After that, I went all in on a new recipe of chicken taco bake. The rich fruit flavors took care of any spice from the dish. This $20.99 wine is a steal of a deal. And that's no fake news.

Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com