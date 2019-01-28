Pulse Drinking: Montalto's cabernet blend is fabulously food friendly

Barone Montalto's cabernet/Nero d'Avola blend is a bargain you can't refuse at $11.99! This wine, discovered at the Vaccaro's holiday wine show, stood out among the glasses. Nero d'Avola is the most important red grape grown in Sicily.

Montalto's blend is fabulously food friendly. I tasted it with DeVitis eggplant rollups and their famous sausage. Fuggedaboutit! Black, brown and green olives, no problem. Grand Padano, a suitcase cheese from my last trip to the homeland (hope the TSA isn't reading), was awesome as well. I love the burst of strawberry aromas you get after the initial pour into the glass. Lots of dried cherry on the finish. Complimenti, Barone Montalto!

