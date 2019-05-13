Pulse Drinking: Maryhill pinot gris pairs with calamari

I have had the best luck finding good pinot gris from Washington state. Pinot gris is another name for the pinot grigio grape. Maryhill's expression comes from Washington state's Columbia Valley.

It's extremely easy to drink with glorious citrus and honey notes. I found it to be ultra complementary to Italian seafood salad and mini tomato, basil, and mozzarella skewers. However, the ultimate choice for me is an $8 glass pour at Beau's on the River in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, paired with their sauteed calamari with fresh tomatoes, saffron aioli and microgreens.

