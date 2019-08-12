Pulse Drinking: Lapis Luna cabernet rich and luscious

Lapis Luna cabernet's colorful embossed labels are as beautiful as the juice inside. They feature a rendition of a 400-year-old copperplate engraving depicting a faceless hero reaching for the moon.

I was stunned at the rich and luscious dark berry flavors of this $12.99 wine. Quality of this magnitude is unheard of at this price point. The cab is over the top delicious with grilled pork, cipollini onion, and portobello mushroom skewers.

