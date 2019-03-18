Pulse Drinking: Italy's Pace Arneis is a go-to white wine

Before you get too settled into your pinot grigio comfort zone, I have one of my favorite Italian white wines to recommend. I absolutely love the Arneis grape.

Pace (pronounced pa-CHAY) makes one of the best. I am fortunate to have sampled the last three vintages, and all have been equally delicious. I also visited the winery in Canale, Italy, and shared a glass with owners, winemakers and brothers Dino and Pietro Negro. This $17.99 bottle is one of my go-to white wines.

The honey and orange blossom aromas are extremely enticing. I had a bottle with triple cream Brie topped with a dab of fig jam, a handful of hazelnuts, shrimp cocktail, Maryland crab cakes, and mushroom ravioli. It also pairs perfectly with asparagus, which is not an easy thing to do. So if you are looking for a great white wine to serve with your Lenten fish dinner, the search is over. Salute, Dino and Pietro!

