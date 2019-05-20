Four Food-Friendly Rosés Worth Exploring

Hip-hip rose! Hip-hip rose! It's time to celebrate all the beautiful shades of pink that decorate this fun, easy-drinking, food-friendly wine. We should drink this all year round. I do.

Keep in mind, these wines aren't your grandma's white zinfandel. Not that there's anything wrong with that. A lot of people see pink and think sweet. That's not the case today. I found four great expressions from around the world for you to explore.

VINA GALANA

$11.99 rose is made from 100% tempranillo grapes from Spain. Love the tropical aromas of mango and banana. Super easy drinker. Paired nicely while munching on pistachios, green olives, Manchego cheese and grilled shrimp. Always excellent from vintage to vintage. It's a screw cap, too!

EMOTION

$17.99 rose from Provence, France, is a blend of grenache noir, cinsault and syrah. It has some fresh watermelon and strawberry flavors. It paired well with grilled shrimp and crawfish sushi rolls.

GIAPOZA

$15.99 rose from California is another stunner from Michael Pozzan. It is a blend of movedra and grenache grapes from Santa Barbara. "This is the perfect summertime wine," Pozzan said. Ohio is the first state outside of California to be allocated this super food-friendly wine. Great with Italian seafood salad, grilled shrimp, crawfish rolls and cambozola cheese. Buy this wine at Kirbie's Meats & Catering, Fishers on Fulton and Beau's Grill at the Hilton by the glass.

VINO

$10.99 rose from Washington state is a blend of sangiovese grapes from five different vineyards. Winemaker Charles Smith never disappoints. Beautiful aromas of watermelon, fresh strawberry and cotton candy. Great with sushi. Easy drinking and easy opening screw cap.

