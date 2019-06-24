Pulse Drinking: Food-friendly 2015 Chateau Roquefort Bordeaux brings smiles

Mother Nature has a lot to do with the quality of wine. In 2015, she smiled happily on Bordeaux, France. So much so that Wine Spectator magazine rated the 2015 vintage 95 out of 100 points. You'll be smiling ear to ear after a glass of 2015 Chateau Roquefort Bordeaux. I promise.

This fabulous blend of 90% merlot and 10% cabernet is unbelievably food-friendly, and drinks way better than the $14.99 sticker price. And you can take that all the way to the Right Bank. It's like they say in France, "Life is too short to drink bad wine." Sante!

