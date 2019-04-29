Pulse Drinking: Ferrari-Carano's Fumé Blanc is refreshing, easy drinker

The first image that popped on my screen during a recent Google search of "Fume Blanc" was a $12.99 bottle from Ferrari-Carano. The term Fume Blanc was first used by the great Robert Mondavi. (It's sauvignon blanc aged in oak. But don't let that be a turnoff.)

I am ultra persnickety when it comes to sauvignon blanc AND over-oaked white wines. Ferrari-Carano's damn near had me doing back flips. Finally! What a nice refreshing wine. This is what I have been searching for. It's a really easy drinker with aromas of pineapple and peach. Couldn't have been better with shrimp and garlic pasta, and my treasured Maryland crab cakes. Even though Mother Nature hasn't delivered us spring weather, we might be able to nudge her along with a few sips of Fume Blanc.

