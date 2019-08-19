Pulse Drinking: Casali del Barone blends dark fruit, classic aromas

Even though the outside temperature has seemingly been hovering around 206 degrees, my Italian genes still crave a bowl of pasta with red sauce.

I scored a nice take-home portion of bolognese sauce from Dante's in Cleveland the other night. Gracie! The next day, still Jonesing for more of that saucy sensation, I boiled some mini penne for dinner.

Casali del Barone's 150+1 barbera and nebbiolo blend was Game 7 in a glass - the perfect accompaniment to Dante's sauce. Lots of beautiful dark fruit from the barbera, with classic nebbiolo aromas of cherry pipe tobacco evolving into a velvety finish. I tasted the wine over three days with an array of different foods. Great with tenderloin. Even ahi tuna.

I can't say enough good things about this $14.99 wine. I did pick up another bottle for further contemplation. I think you should, too.

