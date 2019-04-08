Pulse Drinking: Cà Maiol's Lugana adds zest to seafood fare

I've got another Italian to have over for your next dinner party who will surely charm you and your guests. Her name is Trebbiano di Lugana. She's an exciting white grape from Italy's Lake Garda region up north. The wonderful aromas of lemon zest and honey would certainly entice any pinot grigio fan. The first sip will have you hooked.

I picked up a dozen fresh clams and some Italian seafood salad on the way home from work the other day. Within 30 minutes, I had a beautiful bowl of spaghetti with clams and shrimp in white wine and garlic sauce. Ca Maiol's $14.99 Lugana took the dish to a whole new level of excitement. Of course, I couldn't stop there. I had to try the wine with a Maryland crab cake. Pure deliciousness! Lenten Fridays never tasted so good!

