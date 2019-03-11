Pulse Drinking: Airlie pinot noir, magic in a glass from Mary Olson

This week, I raise my glass to Mary Olson and her all-woman crew at Airlie Winery in Oregon's Willamette Valley.

The Airlie pinot noir is a beautiful ruby color with bing cherry and cranberry notes. I took my time with this wonderful wine and enjoyed it with chicken paprikash, stuffed cabbage and Mom's creamy cucumber salad. It wasn't just Mom's home cooking; the wine got better with time in the glass. Don't be afraid to decant this one. You're going to pay a bit more for an Oregon pinot, but at $23.99, it's worth every penny. The winery is Certified Sustainable and Salmon Safe, so you know it goes the extra mile to make it good. I've also written about a white wine blend called Seven by this same winery. Equally delicious!

