Pulse Drinking: 2014 Fred's Red Is Doggone Good

The 2014 Fred's Red is a fetchingly good wine at $10.99. That's the easy part. Trying to get a handle on the list of eight grape varietals that make up this blend has me chasing my tail. Touriga Nacional, zinfandel and tinta roriz make up the majority of the blend. There are also kibbles and bits of pinotage, tinta barroca, touriga francesa, tinta cão and, oh yeah, merlot. I did sniff out luscious raspberry and elderberry aromas while nibbling on crackers and spinach dip.

All you really need to know is that this is a doggone good wine that comes in a screw top bottle. The cute photo of Fred, the Scottish herding dog on the label, could come in handy should you ever land in the doghouse. I sipped from the same bottle for three days. The wine was just as delicious on the third day as it was on the day it was opened.

Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com