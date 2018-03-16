Puget Sound’s Mora Iced Creamery Sees Sweet – and Very Cool! – Success in Its Expansion into Utah

Pacific Northwest-Based Mora Iced Creamery Teams with WBR Utah to Bring Artisanal Ice Cream to the Greater Salt Lake City Region

Puget Sound (RestaurantNews.com) Already known as the “Beehive State,” Utah residents and visitors have even more sweetness headed their way…

With their corporate offices and production facility in Poulsbo and shops in Bainbridge, Poulsbo and Kingston, Mora Iced Creamery is expanding again and this time they’re taking their success out of state.

Routinely named one of the best “artisanal” ice creams in the country, Mora Iced Creamery has five new storefronts in the works for the greater Wasatch Front/Salt Lake City region with the first scheduled to open later this spring.

In a development partnership with WBR Utah and its founders/partners Jeff Whyte, Pat Richter, Andrew Whyte and Mike Brooks, Mora Iced Creamery will open the first location in University Place in Orem while continuing to view and negotiate locations for another four stores.

For partners Andrew Whyte and Mike Brooks this is not an entirely new endeavor with Mora; they already operate three franchise locations in Washington State with plans to open additional units there in addition to the new locations in Utah. For them, the expansion made, well, sweet sense!

“We believe in the Mora Iced Creamery tagline that ‘Life Deserves Extraordinary’ and we know that our customers experience that with the very first taste,” explains Whyte. “We love watching a customer’s face when they try the ice cream for the first time – it really is that special! – and we believe that that very uniqueness is going to wow the Salt Lake City area.”

Founded outside of Seattle in 2005, Mora Iced Creamery is known for using only the finest of ingredients in their small-batch ice creams and sorbets. That, combined with specialty ice cream flavors as unique as Dulce de Leche with Shaved Chocolate, Gianduja (Hazelnut) and Green Tea – not to mention crisp sorbets like pink grapefruit and pineapple – created demand from not only Seattle residents and visitors willing to take a 35-minute ferry ride to get a scoop but the company was compelled to create a mail-order division just to handle orders from around the country.

The uniqueness of the product has garnered praise and “best of” acclaim from both national and international media and that, says WBR Utah COO Jeff Whyte, is why he and his partners are looking to not only expand in Washington but are looking to ultimately open as many as a dozen shops in Utah.

“Utah is my home state and aside from an unparalleled product quality, we really felt like Mora’s core values and vision were something that aligned well with our group. Mora’s products offer a wide variety of luxury ice cream and sorbets that we felt were well-timed to meet the needs and desires of any customers in Utah.”

In addition to Utah, Mora Iced Creamery is working with additional franchise operators on upcoming additional locations in Washington, California and Arizona.

More information about Mora Iced Creamery can be found at www.moraicecream.com and at www.morafranchising.com. JPG images of Mora product and interviews with key company executives can be obtained by contacting The Zephyr Group, info@groupzephyr.com, (505) 466- 2770.