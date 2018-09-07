Puerto Rican frozen treat maker introduces hot prepared food in downtown Allentown

A downtown Allentown shop that has been helping people beat the heat with Puerto Rican frozen treats has introduced hot prepared foods from the Caribbean island and U.S. territory.

The three-month-old Chillin’ Snacking, offering Italian ice-esque treats called limbers at 840 Hamilton St., on Aug. 20 introduced an adjacent counter-service venture, Sazon, serving savory Puerto Rican staples such as chicken gizzards with banana, cod fish in sauce and rice and pink beans.

Owner Keyla Escobar dishes out rotating selections, including boneless fried chicken, steak with onions, seafood salad and turkey stew, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Customers pay $6.99 plus tax for as much as they want from the steam table. A green salad and sweet plantains are included all week.

“You could get some of everything, if you want to, but you have to order it all at once,” Escobar said. “We’re not a buffet.”

The menu also includes sides such as potato salad for $2.50 each and natural juices such as guava and passion fruit for $3 each.

Sazon is a family affair with Escobar’s husband, Arturo, cooking in the morning, and the couple’s children, Keysaliz and Luis, helping in the afternoon.

Chillin’ Snacking and Sazon offer seating in a dining room shared with Venny’s Pizza & Restaurant on the ground floor of the Butz Corporate Center. Info: 787-232-2274.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog