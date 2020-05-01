Joe Burbank
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Publix sales jump to $11.2 billion as coronavirus boosted business by $1 billion

May 1, 2020
From www.orlandosentinel.com
By
Austin Fuller
Joe Burbank

The grocery store giant estimated business was up $1 billion because of the coronavirus pandemic.