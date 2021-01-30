Publix heiress gave $300K to Trump rally preceding Capitol riots, report says

Publix heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli contributed about $300,000 to a rally held by former President Donald Trump that preceded the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, according to The Wall Street Journal. Fancelli, the daughter of Publix founder George W. Jenkins, provided the “lion’s share” of funding for the $500,000 rally in Washington’s Ellipse that was organized by Trump supporters, including Alex Jones, a far-right radio host for InfoWars and conspiracy theorist, the Journal reports.