Publican pastry chef Dana Cree leaving to open Pretty Cool Ice Cream with Bang Bang Pie owner

Sure there’s still snow in the forecast, but get ready for an epic ice cream and pie partnership.

The Publican pastry chef Dana Cree will open Pretty Cool Ice Cream, her own company with a flagship shop in Logan Square, partnering with Bang Bang Pie & Biscuit owner Michael Ciapciak.

James Beard Award-nominated Cree declined to reveal details publicly, including an estimated opening date, but promises delicious ice cream. “I kind of want to surprise the city when it gets closer to the time, since it's visual and so special,” she wrote via email. She did reveal that the shop will be located at 2353 N. California Ave., which is just south of Fullerton, and most recently the home of a U.S. Post Office annex.

Cree will leave her pastry duties with the four Publican brand restaurants and Dove's Luncheonette at the end of March.

Chef Paul Kahan, her mentor and a partner at the restaurants’ owner, One Off Hospitality Group, said: “I love Dana. From the very beginning her goal was to open an ice cream shop. I said that sounds great. Be careful what you wish for, but if that’s what you wish for, that’s a great goal.”

“We back her unconditionally.”

At least three of the One Off partners are investing in the ice cream company, he said. They're opening Big Star Wrigleyville and Pacific Standard Time next.

“I was talking to Rick Bayless at an event,” said Kahan. “He said Dana’s book was the best ice cream book he's ever had. He said he made one recipe three times last summer."

Cree released her debut cookbook "Hello, My Name Is Ice Cream: The Art and Science of the Scoop" in 2017, with recipes for creative flavors including chocolate peanut butter brownie crunch andRicky's pretzel coffee toffee, plus her favorite, strawberry sherbet. “I love chunks and ripples, nuts and bits, and bobs and chews in my ice cream," she said at the time of release.

One Off likes to promote from within, said Kahan, and they have someone in mind for Cree’s position. They will also post the job opening on the site Culinary Agents Tuesday.

What's Kahan looking for in a new pastry chef? “Super duper creative, a great leader,” he said. “And a good and fair person. That's the most important thing.”

Ciapciak, who currently owns two Bang Bang locations, says teaming up with Cree’s ice cream is “a natural partnership.” .

“Dana has committed her career to making ice cream, and I'm committed to making people happy,” said Ciapciak.

Having tasted Cree’s current work, and seen a sneak peek of her new items, it does appear she will indeed be making some pretty cool ice cream.

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

Geek out on the science and art of ice cream with Dana Cree »

Bang Bang Pie now open in Ravenswood »

Chicago's best biscuits reveal there's more than one way to make breakfast classic »