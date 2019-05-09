Publican group's Cafe Cancale opens Monday with French-ish seafood and kouign-amann in Wicker Park

Cafe Cancale opens Monday in Wicker Park with a French-inspired seafood menu in the former Publican Anker space.

“It’s our interpretation in Chicago of a modern French bistro,” said executive chef Paul Kahan, partner in the One Off Hospitality restaurant group, which owns the new restaurant as well as The Publican, Avec and more.

“We’ve tapped into the neo-bistro movement in Paris,” said Kahan. “French chefs have released the constraints they’ve cooked under for so long to make food with the same sensibilities and attention to detail, but using a slightly wider palette of ingredients, trying to cook lighter, cleaner and more seasonally.”

Seafood is imperative at Cafe Cancale, he added, speaking by phone from the restaurant with chef de cuisine Alec Walker, who held the same role at Publican Anker and Publican Quality Meats.

“We’ll have Island Creek oysters,” said Walker of the mollusks from Duxbury Bay on the coast of Massachusetts. “We’ll get some boutique oysters from Maine, plus there’s a guy on the West Coast who hand digs Belon oysters.”

They will not, however, have the famous oysters from the namesake village of Cancale in the region of Brittany on the Atlantic northwest coast of France.

“I don’t know that it fits in with our sustainable philosophy to bring in an oyster from the other side of the world,” said Kahan.

“About 90 percent of the menu is seafood,” he added. “The initial highlight when you walk in will be a raw bar, which will evolve. When we can get fresh sea urchins from Santa Barbara, we will (offer them). When we can get razor clams, we will. We’ll always have impeccably fresh oysters and clams.”

One of the dishes highlights the philosophy of Cafe Cancale, said Kahan.

“The quenelle is a typical pike quenelle, a fish mousse,” he said. “We add a choux pastry to create a really light texture, poach it and serve with a really classic shellfish sauce, which we’ve lightened up. We barely coat the quenelles with sauce. Instead of doing it in a giant pool of sauce, which would be typical, we just use it very sparingly.”

The sauce is still made with lobster bodies and cognac, he added, but the dish is topped with a ramp and English peas salsa verde.

“I am probably going to get hit by a lightning bolt from Joel Robuchon (the famed French chef), but we add what we think it lacks,” said Kahan.

Greg Wade at Publican Quality Bread, who won the James Beard award for Outstanding Baker Monday, will make kouign-amann, which literally means “butter cake” in Breton, to serve as dessert with maple ice cream. Wade will also bake the traditional brown bread that will accompany oysters, plus baguettes. The long French bread loaves will eventually be available for takeout.

1576 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-904-1121, cafecancale.com

