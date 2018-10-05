Prost! Bake up a perfect pretzel for Oktoberfest

Traditional German pretzels, the perfect accompaniment to a stein of Oktoberfest beer, were first twisted into their characteristic loop in the Middle Ages, when European monks baked them up during the Lenten season, their knot shape likely representing hands in prayer. In Germany, pretzels are so popular that they've been used as the bakers guild emblem since the 12th century.

Here in Chicago, we have our very own pretzel meister, master baker Reinhard Richter, who teaches authentic German Bretzel-making at DANK Haus' popular, monthly Kulturkuche cooking class series.

Richter grew up in Southern Germany until his family immigrated to the United States in 1955. "Before we moved to Chicago, there was no need to make your own pretzels, because just about every corner in Geislingen an der Steige had a bakery." He learned to make pretzels from his uncle, Wilhelm Staib, who worked for the Continental Baking Co. and lived just around the corner from Richter's Logan Square home.

"When I was a little boy, every time my uncle made his famous pretzels, he made sure to bring a big bag over to our family, until I asked him one day to show me how he makes them,” he said. “It has always been my wish to spread the gospel, so to speak, and share my talent of making pretzels. As soon as my daughters, Barbara and Elizabeth, were able to reach the counter standing on a chair, they became my trusted baking assistants. My uncle has long passed on, but his recipe lives on."

Richter prefers another origin story for the pretzel's shape, one that begins with a royal baker who fell out of the king’s grace because his bread was like a doorstop. He was "thrown into the dungeon until he made a bread light enough so that the sun shines through the bread in three places. Hence the pretzel was born. … This is my favorite story — no historical record!"

Indeed Richter's recipe, adapted from Staib’s, is light, thanks in part to the addition of buttermilk and the traditional bathing of the dough in lye before baking. Yes, lye, the same ingredient used in drain cleaners, can be credited for the toasty pretzel crust that keeps the doughy interior moist. You can find 3 percent food-grade sodium hydroxide, or lye, at most culinary supply retailers or online.

Richter said he prefers his pretzels with unsalted butter and raspberry jam, with Cambozola cheese or with Nutella. He makes 60 at a time, freezes them and toasts them for “that fresh-from-the-oven taste.”

Amy Bizzarri is a freelance writer.

Traditional German-style pretzels

Prep: 20 minutes

Rise: 2 ½ hours

Cook: 12-15 minutes

Makes: 24 pretzels

Adapted from Reinhard Richter's family recipe. Guten Appetit!

2 cups warm water

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 packet rapid rise yeast

2 cups buttermilk

1 egg

9 cups unbleached flour

1 teaspoon salt

Pretzel lye solution (see method below)

Coarse salt

Poppy seeds (optional)

Sesame seeds (optional)

1 Heat water, sugar and butter in a saucepan over a low flame (but do not boil) until sugar dissolves and butter melts. Remove from flame; let mixture cool to about 115 degrees. Stir in yeast. Allow to proof, about 15 minutes.

2 In a separate bowl, combine the buttermilk and egg. Slowly stir in water-butter-sugar mixture.

3 Place 4 cups of the flour in a large bowl; make a well in the middle. Add the buttermilk mixture, proofed yeast and remaining flour; mix to combine the ingredients and form a dough. Knead dough on a board until it is elastic. Form dough into a ball; drop into a large buttered bowl. Let rise, covered, about 1 hour.

4 Punch down dough; divide into 2 portions. Roll each into an elongated ball; cut each into 12 portions. Spray plastic wrap with nonstick cooking spray (or use butter) and cover dough. Leave dough to rise, about 30 minutes.

5 Once dough has risen, fold ends and sides in to expose the sticky side. (This makes portions easier to roll.) Flour work surface and hands. Roll the small loaves into ropes, each about 2 feet long and pencil thin. Form each rope into a U shape; twist the ends together two times. Flip ends down to the curve of the U-shape and fasten pretzel arms by pressing down firmly where the ends of the dough cross. Let rise, uncovered, until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

6 In the meantime, set out the lye solution in a large, deep bowl to bring it to room temperature. After dough has risen, put on surgical gloves and quickly dunk pretzels in the lye mixture using a stainless scooper, or tongs. Place pretzels on greased baking sheets; sprinkle with salt, sesame or poppy seeds. (If freezing pretzels, do not add salt.) Bake in a 450 degree oven, 12 to 15 minutes (12 to 13 minutes on a dark baking sheet; 13 to 15 minutes on a light baking sheet).

Pretzel lye solution

Mix 56 grams of 3 percent pure food grade sodium hydroxide with ½ gallon cold water. Store in a glass or heavy plastic container. Can be used repeatedly. Protect hands with surgical gloves.

Nutrition information per pretzel: 189 calories, 1 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 37 g carbohydrates, 2 g sugar, 6 g protein, 123 mg sodium, 1 g fiber

